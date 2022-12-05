Barack Obama Pauses Mid-Speech For A 4-Year-Old; Check Out Some More #ObamaAndKids Moments

Former US President Barack Obama has recently been campaigning for the Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Atlanta, Georgia. The Senator has been campaigning for the upcoming Georgia senate elections to be held on December 6, 2022. During the speech that Mr Obama delivered during the campaign, he was interrupted by a child from amongst the audience. This clip of Obama with the child was posted online for thousands to see. As per these clips shared online, Mr Obama paused his campaign speech multiple times to interact with the child. Mr Obama also said this about the child, “He’s only four and he’s making sense.”

Continuing to talk about the child in the campaign, Mr Obama made this statement: