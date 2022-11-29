Balenciaga Campaign: The Controversy, Kim Kardashian Response, $25-million lawsuit And A Lot More
Balenciaga issued an apology for two of its ad campaigns that featured kids holding teddy bears dressed in bondage-style harnesses
The French high-fashion label Balenciaga faced backlash over an ad campaign that featured children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage-style harnesses. And amid the backlash, Balenciaga issued an apology for two of its ad campaigns. As per reports, Balenciaga has also sued the producers of one.
The brand pulled the controversial campaign on Tuesday. The very next day, Balenciaga deleted every picture off its Instagram but left up its story highlights, including its apology for the bad news bears. Responding to the controversy, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, popularly known to be a Balenciaga fan, has said she is ‘re-evaluating’ her relationship with the brand after she was left ‘shaken by the disturbing images.’
Moving ahead, the brand filed a $25 million lawsuit against the producers of a contentious ad campaign that contained a child pornography court ruling and BDSM teddy bears, new court papers show.
Let’s have a look at the controversial ad campaign and the brand’s response.
The Campaign And The Public Response
In the ad campaign, children were holding a teddy bear dressed in a BDSM ensemble which enraged many. It was a series of photos with kids, one of which featured a toy bear wearing bondage gear, which was criticized by social media users. Moreover, one of the photos from a separate photoshoot conceals an excerpt from the US Supreme Court opinion in United States v. Williams, which sustained part of a federal child pornography law. The campaign ad was met with criticisms and allegations of normalizing sexual fetishization and abuse of children.
The campaign was posted on the brand’s Instagram account which has 14 million followers. Even though the brand has deleted the pictures from their account, several people have taken screenshots and have re-shared the photos on Twitter.
The famous star, Kim Kardashian also shared her views on Twitter saying, ‘As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period’.
The Balenciaga Response
In a response, Balenciaga has sued the production company North Six and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins, claiming $25 million in damages. The brand said North Six made “inexplicable acts and omissions” by displaying in an ad a court decision upholding a criminal prohibition against child pornography, according to a complaint seeking $25 million filed on Friday in the New York State Supreme Court.
