Balenciaga Campaign: The Controversy, Kim Kardashian Response, $25-million lawsuit And A Lot More

The French high-fashion label Balenciaga faced backlash over an ad campaign that featured children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage-style harnesses. And amid the backlash, Balenciaga issued an apology for two of its ad campaigns. As per reports, Balenciaga has also sued the producers of one.



The brand pulled the controversial campaign on Tuesday. The very next day, Balenciaga deleted every picture off its Instagram but left up its story highlights, including its apology for the bad news bears. Responding to the controversy, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, popularly known to be a Balenciaga fan, has said she is ‘re-evaluating’ her relationship with the brand after she was left ‘shaken by the disturbing images.’



Moving ahead, the brand filed a $25 million lawsuit against the producers of a contentious ad campaign that contained a child pornography court ruling and BDSM teddy bears, new court papers show.



Let’s have a look at the controversial ad campaign and the brand’s response.