Ashneer Grover's CrickPe App Hits The Shelves: All You Need To Know About The Fantasy Sports App
Ashneer Grover’s Third Unicorn Pvt. Ltd. has launched a fantasy cricket app that pays the players and cricketers with every win.
Ahead of IPL 2023, which is slated to begin on March 31, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launched a new cricket-focused fantasy sports app named CrickPe. On March 23, 2023, Grover shared a tweet from his official account announcing the launch of this new app.
Calling CrickPe the “biggest revolution in cricket” since the Indian Premier League, Ashneer Grover introduced the fantasy cricket app as the “only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance!” According to his tweet, CrickPe is an app “Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins!!” The BharatPe co-founder also shared Google Play Store and Apple App Store links to the app in his tweet.
CrickPe - The Fantasy Cricket App
Ashneer Grover’s cricket-focused fantasy sports app, CrickPe, is developed by his third venture, Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd. which was launched in 2022. It is all set to take on the other fantasy cricket apps available online such as Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and Games24x7’s My11Circle.
According to the app description on the Play Store, “CrickPe is ONLY about CRICKET - India’s real passion in sports.” That means the app will host only cricket tournaments, wherein players can build a virtual team of 11 cricketers who are playing in the real matches and earn points based on their actual performance in these games.
Features Of CrickPe
CrickPe is a newly launched fantasy sports app that allows users above 18 years of age to create their own fantasy cricket teams and earn cash prizes based on how their team players perform in real-time matches. Enlisted below are some features of Ashneer Grover’s new fantasy cricket app:
Cricket Exclusive: CrickPe is exclusive to only one sport, which is cricket. Users can play fantasy cricket games in various leagues such as the upcoming IPL 2023, Asia Cup 2023, ICC World Cup 2023, and more.
Real Cricketers Win Rewards: According to the app’s description on Play Store, CrickPe is the only fantasy game app which will reward the actual cricketers a percentage of the game pot based on their real-time performance and earned fantasy points.
Reward Cricketers Directly: CrickPe offers a unique feature to the users where they can directly shower their love on their favourite cricketer by sending cash rewards ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,000 per cricketer per financial year.
Private Groups: Apart from the paid cricket contests available in the app, users can also create their own private groups and compete to earn rewards. However, the app will charge a 10% platform fee for any such contest.
Free Practice Games: The app will also host a range of free contests and games for users to improve their skills.
CrickPe is the third Ashneer Grover-associated company after BharatPe and Grofers. Developed by his third venture—Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd—which raised $4 million in seed funding from more than two dozen angel investors, including Anmol Singh Jaggi, Anirudh Kedia, and Vishal Kedia.
CrickPe, launched ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, will be targeting the T20 tournament for its launch. The app will allow users to participate in contests for IPL 2023 matches starting from March 31, 2023.