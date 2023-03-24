Ashneer Grover's CrickPe App Hits The Shelves: All You Need To Know About The Fantasy Sports App

Ahead of IPL 2023, which is slated to begin on March 31, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launched a new cricket-focused fantasy sports app named CrickPe. On March 23, 2023, Grover shared a tweet from his official account announcing the launch of this new app.

Calling CrickPe the “biggest revolution in cricket” since the Indian Premier League, Ashneer Grover introduced the fantasy cricket app as the “only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance!” According to his tweet, CrickPe is an app “Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins!!” The BharatPe co-founder also shared Google Play Store and Apple App Store links to the app in his tweet.