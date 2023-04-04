As Twitter Changes Its Logo To A Doge Meme; Find Out About The Dog Behind The Dogecoin Cryptocurrency

Strangely, the switch to Doge is only apparent on the Twitter website and not on the Twitter app. According to a report by the Guardian, the new design was introduced just days after Elon Musk requested a US judge to dismiss a $258 billion lawsuit filed by Dogecoin investors against him for allegedly inflating the value of Dogecoin. According to the latest data from CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin's price increased by about 25% in 24 hours after Twitter changed its logo.

The Dogecoin official Twitter account also reacted to the change by referencing the popular joke and writing, “Very currency. Wow. Much Coin. How Money. So Crypto.”