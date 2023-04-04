As Twitter Changes Its Logo To A Doge Meme; Find Out About The Dog Behind The Dogecoin Cryptocurrency
Wondering who's that dog behind the dogecoin meme? Read on to know more
Twitter was bought by Elon Musk for $44 billion in October of last year. He has made a lot of operational and other changes since buying the social media company. In fact, one of Twitter's most recent alterations was the adoption of the "doge" meme in place of the app's original blue bird logo. He even acknowledged the change by posting a screenshot of the discussion and responded, "As promised."
The Shiba Inu dog meme, which also serves as the symbol for the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, has now taken the place of . After changing the logo, Twitter CEO, Musk, on Tuesday published a post that included the Doge meme's visage driving a car and a police officer apparently inspecting a licence that displayed the "old" blue bird logo.
Who's That Dog In Twitter's New Logo?
It appears that Twitter's new logo is named after the dog Kabosu, who continues to reside in Sakura, Japan, with her owner Atsuko Sato. Kabosu was a rescue dog and quickly became a meme after Atsuko posted the dog’s pictures, including the one below, on her blog in 2010.
How Did The Logo Change To Dogecoin Meme Happen?
Strangely, the switch to Doge is only apparent on the Twitter website and not on the Twitter app. According to a report by the Guardian, the new design was introduced just days after Elon Musk requested a US judge to dismiss a $258 billion lawsuit filed by Dogecoin investors against him for allegedly inflating the value of Dogecoin. According to the latest data from CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin's price increased by about 25% in 24 hours after Twitter changed its logo.
The Dogecoin official Twitter account also reacted to the change by referencing the popular joke and writing, “Very currency. Wow. Much Coin. How Money. So Crypto.”