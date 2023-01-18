Apple Launches MacBook Pro: Check Specifications Here
Check the specifications and India prices of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.
Apple launched the new MacBook Pro for customers across the world on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Powered by the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook boast of a more power-efficient performance, better battery life, and a high-quality experience.
It sports a Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, an extensive array of connectivity, a 6-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.
Let’s understand more about the all-new Apple MacBook Pro.
Apple MacBook Pro Specifications
Screen Size: The new MacBook Pro is available in 2 size options- 14-inch and 16-inch.
Colour: The laptop is offered in 2 colour variants- silver and space grey.
Memory and Storage: The MacBook Pro is offered in 16GB and 32GB variants with 512GB SSD and 1TB SSD storage options.
Video Playback: The MacBook Pro supports various video formats including HEVC, H.264 and ProRes HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.
Audio Playback: It also supports various video formats including AAC, MP3, Apple Lossless, FLAC, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos.
Keyboard: The MacBook Pro comes with a backlit magic keyboard with a touch ID and ambient light sensor.
WiFi: The new MacBook Pro features Wi-Fi 6E. This is up to twice as fast as the previous generation MacBook Pro.
Operating System: The new MacBook Pro uses the macOS Ventura operating system. This is one of the most advanced desktop operating systems in the world. The laptop also comes with additional features like Continuity Camera, Desk View, Center Stage, Studio Light, and more.
New Apple MacBook Pro Price In India
The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is priced at ₹1,99,900 while the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is priced at ₹2,49,900. The 14-inch M2 Max variant of the MacBook Pro will cost ₹3,09,900 while the 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro will cost ₹3,49,900.
Apple has started to accept orders for the new MacBook Pro models from customers in India from January 17, 2023. Orders for the laptop can be placed on the official Apple website at . The new MacBook Pro will be available offline through authorised Apple resellers from January 24, 2023.
