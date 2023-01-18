Apple Launches MacBook Pro: Check Specifications Here

Apple launched the new MacBook Pro for customers across the world on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Powered by the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook boast of a more power-efficient performance, better battery life, and a high-quality experience.

It sports a Liquid Retina XDR display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, an extensive array of connectivity, a 6-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

Let’s understand more about the all-new Apple MacBook Pro.