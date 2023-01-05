Amazon To Cut 18,000 Jobs Citing "Uncertain Economy"

In what comes as the largest set of layoffs in the US e-commerce giant’s history, Amazon has announced that it will cut more than 18,000 jobs from its workforce. The company has cited “the uncertain economy” as the reason for the layoffs. Earlier in November 2022, As per NYT - Amazon had announced it would layoff around 10,000 employees likely targeting Amazon’s devices group, responsible for the Echo smart speakers and Alexa digital assistant.

In a note to the company’s employees on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Amazon’s Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said “Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles.”

Jassy added that Amazon had weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past and would continue to do so. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”