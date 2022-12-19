Amazon Sale 2022 On Laptops: Check Out Great Deals From Apple, HP, Dell Etc

HP 15s, 11th Gen

The HP laptop is renowned for its superior performance and stylish design. Now that you are familiar with the Windows 11 operating system, you can work quickly. For a better viewing experience, the provided laptop has a 15.6-inch screen size. The best part is that the built-in Alexa functions make your work easier. This laptop is available now at Rs. 41,990.

Apple MacBook Air

If you are an Apple-user, then you’ll be delighted to know that the Amazon sale is offering incredible discounts on MacBook Air laptop. It is a premium Apple laptop with 8 GB of RAM as standard storage. It has a screen size of 13.3 inches. You may connect your phone to this laptop, and it is compatible with iPhones as well. Grab it now at Rs. 86,990.

Lenovo Ideapad 3

Take advantage of the Amazon sale today and get your hands on the Lenovo Ideapad 3, which has a 15.6-inch screen. This laptop's small, lightweight form makes it simple to tote while travelling. The illuminated keyboard makes it possible for you to type in dim light. In addition, the laptop has a 7-hour battery life and is appropriate for gamers. It includes an anti-glare screen to safeguard your eyes. As a result, you can now work longer without risking eye damage. The price of this Lenovo laptop is Rs. 43,014.

Acer Aspire 5

Grab this Acer gaming laptop if you're looking for the best one during the Amazon sale. Your gaming experience will be improved by this laptop's excellent NVDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics and visual quality. The laptop doesn't get hot because of the cooling system. For Rs. 60,990, you may purchase this Acer laptop.

Dell Inspiron

Dell laptops are typically renowned for their fantastic design and affordable price. Dell laptop is currently available on Amazon for a discounted price. The ergonomic layout makes it possible for you to operate comfortably from any angle. Get an image that is clear and detailed thanks to the 1366 × 768-pixel picture resolution. The current price of this laptop is Rs. 29,929.