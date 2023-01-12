Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Check Date, Time, Offers And More

In the Great Republic Day Sale, customers can get discounts of up to 70% on various home and kitchen products, including appliances, decor, cookware, and dining items. Furniture and mattresses will also be available at discounted prices of up to 75%. Amazon will offer a wide selection of clothing, with over 150,000 styles, and discounts ranging from 40% to 80%. Amazon will also have deals on major appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, with discounts of up to 55%. Smart TVs will be available at discounted prices. Consumers who wish to purchase a TV on EMI can do so, starting at ₹900 per month. In addition, all daily essentials such as food, beverages, health, household supplies, and baby care, will have discounts of up to 40%.

