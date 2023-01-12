Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Check Date, Time, Offers And More
Read on to know when Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale begins and which offers you can benefit from.
Online retail giant, Amazon, has officially announced the start date for its highly-anticipated Great Republic Day sale. Beginning at the midnight on January 17th, the sale will last for four days, ending at 11:59 PM on January 20th. However, Amazon Prime members will have the opportunity to access deals a day earlier, on January 16th. This will be Amazon’s first major sale event in 2023. While Amazon has not yet revealed the individual discounted prices on all the products, they have provided information about various discounts and offers that will be active during the sale.
Great Republic Day Sale: Payment-Related Offers
Amazon has teamed up with the State Bank of India (SBI) for their upcoming Great Republic Day sale, offering customers discounts on purchases. Shoppers can get a 10% discount of up to 2000 INR on products, as well as extra discounts by collecting coupons. Additionally, Amazon will reveal daily deals at 8 PM during the sale. Moreover, customers who purchase three products at once will receive an extra 10% discount at checkout. The e-commerce giant also claims users can earn up to ₹5,000 cashback when they make payments using Amazon Pay.
Smartphone Discounts
Smartphones will be available starting at a price of ₹5,999 in the Great Republic Day Sale, and customers can take advantage of the No-Cost EMI options with monthly payments as low as ₹1,417, depending on the product. Amazon will also offer up to 40% off on smartphones and their accessories. Additionally, the online retail giant will unveil major deals in the upcoming days, which have not currently been publicly revealed. Customers can expect discounts on brands like Apple, Samsung, One Plus, Redmi, Oppo, Realme and more.
Laptop Discounts
Amazon will also be offering major discounts on laptops during the Great Republic Day Sale. Customers can avail of up to a maximum of 75% discounts on laptops of various brands as well No Cost EMI payment options of 6 months. Additionally, customers can also benefit from the exchange offer where they can get a maximum of ₹18,000 as a discount for exchanging their old laptops while buying new ones. You can expect discounts on laptops from brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Asus, Apple, Xiaomi and more.
Smartwatch And Headphone Discounts
Amazon will also be providing major discounts on a variety of smartwatches from different manufacturers, as well as a ton of offers and discounts on various kinds of earphones/headphones. Customers can expect discounts on smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, Noise, Zebronics, Amazfit, Boat and more. As to headphones and earphones, discounts will be available from brands such as Boat, One Plus, Sony, Samsung, JBL, Noise, Boult, Bose, Sennheiser, and more.
Other Discounts
In the Great Republic Day Sale, customers can get discounts of up to 70% on various home and kitchen products, including appliances, decor, cookware, and dining items. Furniture and mattresses will also be available at discounted prices of up to 75%. Amazon will offer a wide selection of clothing, with over 150,000 styles, and discounts ranging from 40% to 80%. Amazon will also have deals on major appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, with discounts of up to 55%. Smart TVs will be available at discounted prices. Consumers who wish to purchase a TV on EMI can do so, starting at ₹900 per month. In addition, all daily essentials such as food, beverages, health, household supplies, and baby care, will have discounts of up to 40%.
