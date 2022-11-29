AIIMS Delhi Cyber Attack: Hackers Demand Rs. 200 Billion In Cryptocurrency

The worst part is that there are concerns that the Wednesday morning security lapse may have exposed the information of 3 to 4 crore patients. Further, according to reports, patient care services in the inpatient, emergency, outpatient, and laboratory wings were managed manually because the server was still down.

An investigation into the ransomware attack is being conducted by a team made up of Delhi Police, Home Ministry, and India Computer Emergency Response Team personnel (CERT-IN). On November 25, the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) squad opened a case of cyberterrorism and extortion.

It is said that internet connectivity has been disabled on the hospital computers on the advice of the investigating agencies in charge of the case. And because of such precautions, it was possible to save the data of a number of VIPs, including past ministers, prime ministers, officials, and judges. In addition, the NIC team has also organised four physical servers to restore e-hospital services while AIIMS's other e-hospital servers are being cleaned of pathogens.

The AIIMS network is now being cleaned and there are plans for anti-virus programs for computers and servers. Almost 1,200 of the 5,000 available computers have it already installed. This effort is happening seven days a week around the clock, and 20 out of 50 servers have already been inspected.