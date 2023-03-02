Oscars 2023: RRR's Naatu Naatu Song Be Performed Live At 95th Academy Awards

The dance track's viral success has given India many reasons to be proud. In January, it won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Five days later, RRR won two additional prizes at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards. One was for the best song, and the other for the Best Film in a Foreign Language. RRR and Naatu Naatu have since risen to the top of the global chart.

What’s more is that this is the second time an Indian song would be performed at the Oscars. It is a decade after Jai Ho, the well-known song from Slumdog Millionaire (written by the maestro AR Rahman), was performed live on February 22, 2009. The song will go off against strong contenders like "This Is A Life" (from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"), "Applause" (from "Tell It Like a Woman"), and "Lift Me Up" (from "Black Panther").