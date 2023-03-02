Oscars 2023: RRR's Naatu Naatu Song Be Performed Live At 95th Academy Awards
RRR’s Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for the Best Original Song category and will be performed live at the Oscars.
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023. It is one of the most significant nights for world cinema and honours the greatest in the international film industry. The foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli's masterpiece, Naatu Naatu, will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards event by singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj in their first Oscar performance this year.
The dance track's viral success has given India many reasons to be proud. In January, it won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Five days later, RRR won two additional prizes at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards. One was for the best song, and the other for the Best Film in a Foreign Language. RRR and Naatu Naatu have since risen to the top of the global chart.
What’s more is that this is the second time an Indian song would be performed at the Oscars. It is a decade after Jai Ho, the well-known song from Slumdog Millionaire (written by the maestro AR Rahman), was performed live on February 22, 2009. The song will go off against strong contenders like "This Is A Life" (from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"), "Applause" (from "Tell It Like a Woman"), and "Lift Me Up" (from "Black Panther").
About The Song Naatu Naatu
The song, which was composed by MM Keeravani, features an upbeat dance sequence by the stars of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The song was recorded at the magnificent Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine a few months before the invasion of Russia. The Presidential house is another name for the palace.
With fans from other nations creating dance covers, the song went on to become a genuine global phenomenon. Recently, the staff at the Korean Embassy in India uploaded a video in which they could be seen dancing to the music.
The song was also released in Hindi under the name Naacho Naacho, Tamil under the name Naattu Koothu, Kannada under the name Halli Naatu, and Malayalam under the name Karinthol. Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra sang the Hindi version of the song.
The song has amassed more than 122 million views on YouTube and sparkled a TikTok competition in which viewers seek to replicate the acrobatic dance-off. Moreover, the song continued to gain popularity even at the international awards circuit.
Naatu Naatu’s broad appeal, which comes from a happy mood and a dancing step hook that's in vogue are what make it popular among listeners in general. Every word of the lyrics evokes feelings about the country's vegetation, food, and fauna, reflecting the culture of the country as a whole.