8 Upcoming New Releases To Watch On Disney+Hotstar In March 2023

The Mandalorian Season 3 (March 1) - After a gap of more than 2 years, The Mandalorian is back with a much-awaited Season 3. This season of The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal in the titular role of a bounty hunter travelling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu, a child who he tries to protect at all costs. This season is produced by Lucasfilm, Fairview Entertainment, and Golem Creations, with Jon Favreau serving as showrunner, and is already streaming on Disney+Hotstar starting today, i.e. March 1, 2023.

Gulmohar (March 3) - Next on the list is the upcoming Disney+Hotstar original film, Gulmohar. It comes with a star-studded cast including veteran actors like Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, and Amol Palekar, alongside talented young actors like Suraj Sharma. The plot of the film revolves around the multi-generation Batra family, as they rediscover their bonds when left with only four days to move out of their 34-year-old family home. Gulmohar will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 3, 2023.

Alone (March 3) - Directed by Shaji Kailas, written by Rajesh Jayaraman, and produced and distributed by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, ‘Alone’ is a Malayalam film starring Mohanlal slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on March 3, 2023. Alone narrates the story of Kalidasan(Mohanlal), who starts living in a prominent flat in Kochi during the first lockdown in the country as strange incidents start to make him paranoid.

Anger Tales (March 9) - Starring Madonna Sebastian, Suhas and Bindhu Madhavi in prominent roles, Anger Tales is a Disney+Hotstar Original series premiering on March 9, 2023. It features four different tracks with four angry rebels, each dealing with their own issues. The first track focuses on a bald-headed man who is constantly mocked. The second track revolves around a woman in a vegetarian family who has been advised to eat non-veg by her doctor for health reasons. The third track is of a quarrelling married couple, where the wife has arguments with a neighbourhood woman. The final track features a rough youngster leading a faction of movie fans taking on another group of bullies.

Run Baby Run (March 10) - Written and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, Run Baby Run is a Tamil-language action thriller film premiering on Disny+Hotstar on March 10, 2023. Starring RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles, the story of the film focuses on Sathya(Balaji), a happy-go-lucky guy with a simplistic view of life who gets caught up in a myriad of tricky situations and a race against time.

Chang Can Dunk (March 10) - Starring Bloom Li as Chang, the American sports-drama film, Chang Can Dunk is centred around Chang, an underdog basketball player who gets obsessed with learning how to slam dunk. He not only aims to excel in the game and beat the high school's star player Matt but also to impress his crush Kristy in the process. The film is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 10, 2023.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman (March 17) - Dropping on March 17, 2023, is the Disney+Hotstar original documentary ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman’. This documentary will feature the interview maestro on his first-ever visit to Dublin as he enjoys the view of the city with U2’s Bono and the Edge as the duo prepare for a special show at the Ambassador Theatre in the city.