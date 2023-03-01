10 Upcoming OTT Releases To Watch On Netflix In March 2023
Wondering what to watch on Netflix in the coming weeks? Check out 10 of the best new movies & TV shows that are releasing in March
Netflix, one of the world’s largest online streaming services keeps changing their content library frequently, adding new shows or movies. If you are wondering what kind of content Netflix is going to bring in the coming month, check our list of the top 10 movies and TV shows that are releasing on Netflix in March 2023 that you cannot miss out on watching.
Shadow and Bone Season 2
The first season of the Netflix original fantasy show Shadow and Bone came out a few years ago and was a surprise hit among audiences. With a stellar cast and a gorgeous production design, Shadow and Bone became of the favourite fantasy shows among fans worldwide. The long-awaited second season of this show is set to release on March 16, and if you’re a fan of the first season, you must definitely check out the second.
Murder Mystery 2
Murder Mystery (2019) is a hilarious comedy thriller featuring beloved actors Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. While the movie wasn’t successful critically, it became a hit among comedy fans. Netflix is going to release the sequel, Murder Mystery 2 on March 31, so if you’re a fan of comedies or just Adam Sander movies, add this to your watchlist.
The Hangover Trilogy
The Hangover Trilogy of movies by director Todd Phillips are some of the most hilarious films that involve a group of friends getting into various kinds of unimaginable hijinks after getting drunk at bachelor parties. With a brilliant cast which includes Bradley Cooper, Zack Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong and more talented actors, this comedy trilogy is a must-watch for every comedy fan. The Hangover Trilogy arrives on Netflix on March 1.
World War Z
The recent hit HBO series The Last Of Us and The Walking Dead have made high-concept zombie stories successful on television. However, back in 2013, a relatively unknown zombie-action film called World War Z featuring Brad Pitt became a surprise hit when it was released in theatres, garnering rave reviews. If you are a fan of zombie-related media and want to check out an action-packed film, World War Z comes out on Netflix on March 7.
You Season 4: Part 2
You is one of the most successful Netflix original shows, up there in popularity with Wednesday and Stranger Things. The first part of the final season of You dropped on Netflix in early February and the second part of this globally popular mystery thriller is set to be released on March 9. If you enjoy an engrossing thriller story, don’t miss out on watching the part 2 of the final season of You.
Luther The Fallen Sun
When it comes to detective shows, the series Luther was considered to be one of the most prestigious. While Luther has run its course with its 5 highly successful seasons, the titular character of Luther, played by Edris Alba returned in the form of a film in 2023, called Luther: The Fallen Sun. If you’re someone who enjoyed watching this series, then you’ll be glad to know the new film comes out on Netflix on March 10.
Rana Naidu
Rana Naidu is a highly anticipated Hindi-language Netflix series which is going to premiere on March 10. Rana Naidu features Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Abhishek Banerjee and Ishita Arun in leading roles. Rana Naidu is an adaption of the hit 2013 crime series called Ray Donovan. The series follows the story of a father and son who are destined to end on opposing sides of justice. Do check this out if you’re in the mood to watch well-produced Hindi language thrillers.
Kickass 2
Pop culture has become oversaturated with superhero movies and shows over the past decade. However, the satirical film Kick-Ass and the sequel Kick-Ass 2 are a breath of comedic fresh air as they subvert the tropes of traditional superhero films in the most unexpectedly hilarious ways. If you’re in the mood to watch a smartly written satirical comedy on the superhero craze in media, you cannot miss out on watching Kick-Ass 2, which comes on Netflix on March 16.
Carol
Carol is a 2015 film featuring multiple oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett as well as the highly talented Rooney Mara, alongside other well-known cast members like Sarah Paulson and Kyle Chandler. Carol is set in the 1950s, where two women end up developing feelings for each other, in an era when same-sex relationships were heavily looked down upon. Carol was nominated for a total of 6 Oscars, and also ended up winning awards and nominations at many other prestigious film festivals, including the Cannes and BAFTAs. Carol comes out on Netflix on March 20, and you should check out this great movie.
Easy A
Easy A is a 2010 teen romantic-comedy movie featuring talented actors, including the superbly talented Emma Stone, who is one of the very few people to have won 3 Oscars in their career. Other notable casts in the film include Penn Badgley of the You fame, Amanda Bynes, and Lisa Kudrow. Easy A is a lighthearted teen comedy that has gained almost cult-like status among fans of teen comedies. Easy A will be available for you to watch on Netflix from March 1.