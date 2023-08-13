Perseid Meteor Shower 2023: When And How To Spot Them This Weekend, Significance

Here are a few ways how you can watch Perseid Meteor Shower:

Find a dark location away from city lights. The best place to watch the meteor shower is in a rural area with no light pollution. If you live in a city, you may be able to find a dark park or open field to watch the shower.

Curl up in a blanket or sit in a comfortaand look up at the sky. The meteors will appear as streaks of light moving across the sky. You may even see some "fireballs," which are larger and brighter meteors.

If you have binoculars or a telescope, you can use them to get a closer look at the meteors. However, you don't need any special equipment to enjoy the Perseid meteor shower.