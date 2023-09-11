Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Lauds New Glyph Interface Of Nothing Phone (2); Details Here

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Monday praised Nothing Phone (2)'s new Glyph Interface.

Nothing India in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that Phone (2) users can use the new Glyph Interface as a progress tracker for their Zomato delivery.

"Watch the lights countdown to keep an eye on the arrival of your order," the company said along with a video of the new feature.

"To access, just make sure your Phone (2) has updated to the latest version of Nothing OS via Settings > System > System Update," wrote on X.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma quoted the post and wrote, "Wow ! Very very cool" while tagging Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing.