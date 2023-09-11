Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Lauds New Glyph Interface Of Nothing Phone (2); Details Here
In an X post, the company said that Phone (2) users can use the new Glyph Interface as a progress tracker for Zomato delivery.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Monday praised Nothing Phone (2)'s new Glyph Interface.
"Watch the lights countdown to keep an eye on the arrival of your order," the company said along with a video of the new feature.
"To access, just make sure your Phone (2) has updated to the latest version of Nothing OS via Settings > System > System Update," wrote on X.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma quoted the post and wrote, "Wow ! Very very cool" while tagging Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing.
"Wow ! Very very cool" while tagging Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing.
What Is A Glyph Interface?
According to the Nothing Phone website, in the Glyph Interface, lights are synced to flash in unique patterns to every custom sound. The feature will let users know who is calling, notifications, charging status and more and that too without the need for checking the screen all day.
It also shows the battery level as the lights will pulse a different way depending on the phone's battery level. It also indicates when the phone is charging.
Nothing Phone users can pair individual contacts to ringtones, each with a Glyph patterns so that they never miss the most important calls. Users can set a daily schedule for the Glyphs to automatically turn off.
Nothing in July launched Phone (2) for the global markets, including India.
The second-generation smartphone from the London-based tech firm features a new and more customisable Glyph interface and continues with a transparent design at the back.
Nothing Phone (2) has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It has a 4,700mAh battery that supports wired and wireless charging.
Nothing claims 50% power under 20 minutes of wired charging in Phone (2). The phone has Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and it comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
It is currently available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 44,999.