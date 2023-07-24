Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Takes A Poll On Twitter vs X.Com, Here's Who Is Leading

BQPrimeTrendingPaytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Takes A Poll On Twitter vs X.Com, Here's Who Is Leading
As Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma conducts a poll on Twitter vs X.Com, users react to the changes with mixed opinions.

24 Jul 2023, 2:41 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>X as tweeted by&nbsp;Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Twitter</p></div>
X as tweeted by Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Twitter

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma conducted a poll on micro-blogging platform Twitter after owner Elon Musk decided to change the logo from Twitter bird to X. Musk also promised few more changes on the platform.

Poll Results

Here are the results of Vijay Shekhar Sharma's poll as of July 24, 2023, 2.30 pm.

As the poll stands, around 39.6% voted for Twitter: only content while 60.4% voted for X.com which promises to offer more things. This is not the final result, the poll is still underway.

Here are some reactions to the poll:

Twitter changes logo

On July 23, 2023, Elon Musk announced that he would be changing the company's logo from the iconic blue bird to an X. The new logo is a simple, black X on a white background. Musk said that the change was necessary to "reflect the company's new direction."

The change has been met with mixed reactions from users. Some people have praised the new logo, saying that it is more modern and reflects the company's new focus on free speech. Others have criticised the change, saying that it is a step away from Twitter's identity.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said, "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

"For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started," she added.

In another tweet, Yaccarino said, "There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. Elon Musk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world."

