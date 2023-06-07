On World Food Safety Day 2023, Know More About FSSAI - Apex Food Regulator Of India
As per WHO, Foodborne diseases affect 1 in 10 people worldwide each year and food standards help us to ensure what we eat is safe.
World Food Safety Day 2023 will be observed on Wednesday across the globe to draw attention to food standards.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), foodborne diseases affect 1 in 10 people worldwide each year, and food standards help us to ensure what we eat is safe.
On this day, let's take a look at the Food Safety And Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the apex food regulator of the country and the vital role it plays.
FSSAI, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ensures food safety and standardization across the country, safeguarding public health and well-being.
Established under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, FSSAI has been diligently working towards safeguarding consumer interests and maintaining the highest standards in the food industry.
History Of FSSAI
On 5th August 2008, FSSAI was formed under the guidance of the former Union Minister, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss. Comprising a chairman and 22 members, FSSAI was established to bring clarity and consistency in food regulations and standards across the country.
Functions of FSSAI
FSSAI performs many crucial functions to ensure the well-being of Indian consumers.
It formulates regulations and guidelines pertaining to food safety standards, ensuring clarity for consumers, traders, manufacturers, and investors.
Additionally, FSSAI accredits laboratories for food testing, provides scientific advice to the Central Government, and contributes to the development of international technical standards in food.
The authority also plays a significant role in collecting data on food consumption, contamination, and emerging risks.
Moreover, FSSAI takes proactive steps to disseminate information and raise awareness about food safety and nutrition in India. This includes educating consumers about the importance of consuming healthy, safe, and hygienic food.
Importance Of FSSAI
FSSAI's role in maintaining food standards and safety in India cannot be overstated.
The authority aims to make high-quality food accessible to all citizens, ensuring that food businesses adhere to prescribed guidelines and regulations.
Regular inspections are conducted by FSSAI in food-producing and manufacturing companies to maintain hygiene and uphold standards.
Furthermore, FSSAI trains street vendors on food safety practices, contributing to their upliftment and promoting the importance of hygienic food.
The authority has also launched various initiatives, such as Diet4life, to raise awareness about metabolic disorders and promote healthy eating habits.
In line with its commitment to reducing food waste and promoting food security, FSSAI facilitates collaboration between food-collecting agencies and food-producing companies.
This collaboration helps minimize food waste and ensure surplus food reaches those in need.