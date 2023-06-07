On World Food Safety Day 2023, Know More About FSSAI - Apex Food Regulator Of India

World Food Safety Day 2023 will be observed on Wednesday across the globe to draw attention to food standards.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), foodborne diseases affect 1 in 10 people worldwide each year, and food standards help us to ensure what we eat is safe.

On this day, let's take a look at the Food Safety And Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the apex food regulator of the country and the vital role it plays.

FSSAI, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ensures food safety and standardization across the country, safeguarding public health and well-being.

Established under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, FSSAI has been diligently working towards safeguarding consumer interests and maintaining the highest standards in the food industry.