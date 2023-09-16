Ola Bike Taxi Restarts In Bengaluru, Check Out The Rates For 5Km and 10 Km Rides

In March 2023, ride-hailing service providers Ola and Uber had applied to the Maharashtra government for aggregator licences. Guidelines brought out by the Centre and the Maharashtra government mandate such app-based companies to obtain a licence. Currently, the government cannot efficiently take action in case of violations by these operators and a licence could change that situation.

In Maharashtra, app-based taxis and autos have been operational since 2014. The ride-hailing service firms have applied for aggregator licences at Mumbai’s Tardeo RTO, which has jurisdiction over the entire island city. The applications are under scrutiny and will be subsequently put up to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) for a final decision about granting the licence.

In April 2022, MMRTA had granted provisional aggregator licences to ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd, and Mahindra Logistics Ltd as per the Centre’s Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines-2020.