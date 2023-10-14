BQPrimeTrendingOctober 2023 Solar and Lunar Eclipse: Date, Time Of Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan
October 2023 Solar and Lunar Eclipse: Date, Time Of Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan

Two astronomical events are happening in October 2023! Check out date and time of Chandra Grahan and Surya Grahan

14 Oct 2023, 9:45 AM IST
BQPrime
Solar and Lunar Eclipse date, time, and other important details are here.
Solar and Lunar Eclipse date, time, and other important details are here.

October 2023 is set to offer a breathtaking celestial spectacle, with two astronomical events occurring within a span of two weeks. On October 14, there will be an annular solar eclipse, followed by a partial lunar eclipse on October 28.

Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse on October 14 will be an annular eclipse, which means that the Moon will pass in front of the Sun but will not completely cover it. This results in a "ring of fire" effect, with a bright ring of sunlight visible around the Moon.

The eclipse will be visible from a narrow path across the North Atlantic Ocean, North America, Central America, and South America.

Date: October 14, 2023

Time: Begins: 11:29 pm and Ends on 11:34 pm

Lunar Eclipse

The lunar eclipse on October 28 will be a partial eclipse, which means that the Moon will pass partially through the Earth's shadow. The eclipse will be visible from most of Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia, including India.

Date: October 28-29, 2023

Time: Begins: 11:31 pm on October 28, 2023 and Ends: 3:36 am on October 29, 2023

Tips to watch Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan

Here are some tips for watching the October 2023 solar eclipse and lunar eclipse safely:

Solar eclipse

Don't look at the sun directly. This can cause serious eye damage and blindness.

Use special eclipse glasses or a solar filter to view the Sun. These filters block out the harmful ultraviolet and infrared light from the Sun.

If possible, try to project the image of the Sun onto a white surface using a telescope or binoculars.

Lunar eclipse

No special equipment is needed to view a lunar eclipse. Simply find a dark location and look up at the Moon.

If you are using binoculars or a telescope to view the eclipse, be sure to use a solar filter. This will protect your eyes from the bright light of the Moon.

