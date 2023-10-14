October 2023 Solar and Lunar Eclipse: Date, Time Of Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan

The solar eclipse on October 14 will be an annular eclipse, which means that the Moon will pass in front of the Sun but will not completely cover it. This results in a "ring of fire" effect, with a bright ring of sunlight visible around the Moon.

The eclipse will be visible from a narrow path across the North Atlantic Ocean, North America, Central America, and South America.

Date: October 14, 2023

Time: Begins: 11:29 pm and Ends on 11:34 pm