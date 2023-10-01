October 2023 New OTT Releases: Here's What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+ Hotstar

BQPrimeTrendingOctober 2023 New OTT Releases: Here's What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+ Hotstar
From 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2' To 'Khufiya', here's what you can watch on OTT platforms this month.

01 Oct 2023, 6:19 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
A bunch of much-anticipated movies and web series are slated to release across OTT platforms in the month of October 2023.

One of the most awaited movies releasing this month is celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' which will make its debut on Netflix on October 5.

New Hotstar Specials series 'Sultan of Delhi', based on the book 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray' will arrive on October 13.

'Loki' season 2 in which Tom Hiddleston reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character of Loki aka God of Mischief, will debut on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar in the first week of October.

The second season of the critically acclaimed medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries' will release on Prime Video on October 6.

It's time to renew your OTT subscriptions and check out the list of new web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar:

Latest Series And Movies To Watch On Netflix In October

October 1

  • Kushi

  • Spider Man: Across the Spider- Verse

  • Mean Girls

  • Exorcist: The Beginning Power Rangers

October 4

  • Beckham

October 5

  • Khufiya

  • Lupin: Part 3

  • Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

October 6

  • Ballerina

  • Fair Play

  • Insidious: The Red Door

October 7

  • Strong Girl Nam-soon

October 10

  • DI4RIES: S2 Part 1

  • Jurassic World: Dominion

October 11

  • Gemini Man

October 12

  • The Fall of the House of Usher

October 13

  • Spy Kids 1-3

October 15

  • The Dictator

What To Watch On Prime Video In October 2023?

  • Mumbai Diaries Season 2 - October 6

  • Totally Killer - October 6

  • Make Me Scream: Halloween Special - October 6

  • Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flame Universe - October 6

  • One Shot: Overtime Elite - October 9

  • Awareness - October 11

  • In My Mother's Skin - October 12

  • The Burial - October 13

  • Dark Harvest - October 13

  • Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 1 - October 13

  • Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe - October 14

  • The Greatest Show Never Made Season 1 - October 18

  • Sayen: La Ruta Seca CL - October 20

  • Upload Season 3 - October 20

  • Silver Dollar Road - October 20

  • The Other Zoey - October 20

  • Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles - October 23

  • Zainab Johnson Special - October 24

  • Amar é para os Fortes - October 27

Disney+ Hotstar New Releases October 2023

  • Haunted Mansion - October 4

  • Loki Season 2 - October 6

  • Sultan Of Delhi - October 13

  • Once Upon A Studio - October 16

  • Masterpeace - October 25

Here is the list of the new shows and movies releasing on Disney+ in the first week of October.

  • Sunday, October 1: Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30 am ET)

  • Monday, October 2: Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

  • Tuesday, October 3: Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Episode 2 and Star Wars: Ahsoka - Finale - Episode 8

  • Wednesday, October 4: Haunted Mansion, Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes), Kiff (S1, 1 episode), SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes), The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)

  • Friday, October 6: Bobi Wine: The People's President, Camping Out, Chips Ahoy, Fiddling Around, Inferior Decorator, Old MacDonald Duck, When the Cat's Away, Wyken, Blyken and Nod.

To check the whole October schedule, click here.

New OTT Releases On JioCinema

  • 'Birha' (The Journey Back Home) - Now Showing

  • The Comedian - Now Showing

  • Bebaak - Now Showing

  • Rat in the Kitchen - October 2

  • Mein, Mehmood - October 3

  • Gangster Ganga - October 4

  • Munna ka Bachpan - October 5

  • The Daughter - October 7

  • Armaand - October 10

  • The Last Envelope - October 12

  • Dammy - October 16

  • Before We Die - October 17

  • Phone Call - October 18

