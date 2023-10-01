October 2023 New OTT Releases: Here's What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+ Hotstar
From 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2' To 'Khufiya', here's what you can watch on OTT platforms this month.
A bunch of much-anticipated movies and web series are slated to release across OTT platforms in the month of October 2023.
One of the most awaited movies releasing this month is celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' which will make its debut on Netflix on October 5.
New Hotstar Specials series 'Sultan of Delhi', based on the book 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray' will arrive on October 13.
'Loki' season 2 in which Tom Hiddleston reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character of Loki aka God of Mischief, will debut on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar in the first week of October.
The second season of the critically acclaimed medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries' will release on Prime Video on October 6.
It's time to renew your OTT subscriptions and check out the list of new web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar:
Latest Series And Movies To Watch On Netflix In October
October 1
Kushi
Spider Man: Across the Spider- Verse
Mean Girls
Exorcist: The Beginning Power Rangers
October 4
Beckham
October 5
Khufiya
Lupin: Part 3
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty
October 6
Ballerina
Fair Play
Insidious: The Red Door
October 7
Strong Girl Nam-soon
October 10
DI4RIES: S2 Part 1
Jurassic World: Dominion
October 11
Gemini Man
October 12
The Fall of the House of Usher
October 13
Spy Kids 1-3
October 15
The Dictator
What To Watch On Prime Video In October 2023?
Mumbai Diaries Season 2 - October 6
Totally Killer - October 6
Make Me Scream: Halloween Special - October 6
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flame Universe - October 6
One Shot: Overtime Elite - October 9
Awareness - October 11
In My Mother's Skin - October 12
The Burial - October 13
Dark Harvest - October 13
Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 1 - October 13
Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe - October 14
The Greatest Show Never Made Season 1 - October 18
Sayen: La Ruta Seca CL - October 20
Upload Season 3 - October 20
Silver Dollar Road - October 20
The Other Zoey - October 20
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles - October 23
Zainab Johnson Special - October 24
Amar é para os Fortes - October 27
Disney+ Hotstar New Releases October 2023
Haunted Mansion - October 4
Loki Season 2 - October 6
Sultan Of Delhi - October 13
Once Upon A Studio - October 16
Masterpeace - October 25
Here is the list of the new shows and movies releasing on Disney+ in the first week of October.
Sunday, October 1: Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30 am ET)
Monday, October 2: Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
Tuesday, October 3: Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - Episode 2 and Star Wars: Ahsoka - Finale - Episode 8
Wednesday, October 4: Haunted Mansion, Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes), Kiff (S1, 1 episode), SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes), The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)
Friday, October 6: Bobi Wine: The People's President, Camping Out, Chips Ahoy, Fiddling Around, Inferior Decorator, Old MacDonald Duck, When the Cat's Away, Wyken, Blyken and Nod.
To check the whole October schedule, click here.
New OTT Releases On JioCinema
'Birha' (The Journey Back Home) - Now Showing
The Comedian - Now Showing
Bebaak - Now Showing
Rat in the Kitchen - October 2
Mein, Mehmood - October 3
Gangster Ganga - October 4
Munna ka Bachpan - October 5
The Daughter - October 7
Armaand - October 10
The Last Envelope - October 12
Dammy - October 16
Before We Die - October 17
Phone Call - October 18