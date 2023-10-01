October 2023 New OTT Releases: Here's What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+ Hotstar

A bunch of much-anticipated movies and web series are slated to release across OTT platforms in the month of October 2023.

One of the most awaited movies releasing this month is celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' which will make its debut on Netflix on October 5.

New Hotstar Specials series 'Sultan of Delhi', based on the book 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray' will arrive on October 13.

'Loki' season 2 in which Tom Hiddleston reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character of Loki aka God of Mischief, will debut on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar in the first week of October.

The second season of the critically acclaimed medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries' will release on Prime Video on October 6.

It's time to renew your OTT subscriptions and check out the list of new web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar: