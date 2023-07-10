Nikola Tesla Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Inventions And Rare Pictures

Nikola Tesla Day is significant because it celebrates the life and work of a brilliant inventor who helped to shape the modern world. Tesla's pioneering work in the field of electrical engineering revolutionised the way we use electricity today. His inventions and discoveries have had a profound impact on the world, and his legacy continues to inspire people around the world.

Nikola Tesla Day is also a day to reflect on the importance of science and technology and to encourage future generations to pursue their dreams. Tesla was a visionary who never gave up on his ideas, even when they were met with skepticism. He is an inspiration to anyone who has ever dreamed of making a difference in the world.