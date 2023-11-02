New Pamban Bridge: 92% Construction Completed; See Pictures Of India's 1st Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge
The construction of the new Pamban Bridge, a Railways' engineering marvel is completed by 92%, the Western Railway has said.
"With 92% of the construction completed, the iconic new Pamban Railway sea Bridge will soon connect Rameswaram Island to the mainland," the Western Railway said in a post on X.
It is set to be India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge.
Last week, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video showing the progress of the bridge and said that the "engineering marvel is on the verge of completion."
New Pamban Bridge Pictures
India's 1st vertical lift Railway sea bridge, a stunning engineering feat!— Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 1, 2023
With 92% of the construction completed, the iconic new Pamban Railway sea Bridge will soon connect Rameswaram Island to the mainland. pic.twitter.com/Ki4wlzi1YA
New Pamban Bridge Video Shared By Railways Minister
Another engineering marvel on the verge of completion - New Pamban bridge ð pic.twitter.com/AVymsZLNbN— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 26, 2023
About Pamban Railway Sea Bridge
The two-km long bridge would open upwards to let big ships pass through. It is being developed by the Railway Vikas Nigam Limited. While an over-100-year-old bridge is already in service, the new one will be more advanced and technologically robust.
Trains can run at a maximum speed of just 10kmph on the existing bridge, while on the new bridge, they can go up to 80 kmph, PTI quoted officials as saying.
The upcoming bridge will be a boon for devotees and pilgrims who wish to embark on a spiritual journey to Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. The old bridge is single-line, non-electrified section, whereas the new one will be a double-line, electrified railway track.
Freight trains were banned on the old bridge, but they will be allowed on the new one, the officials said. The estimated cost of the bridge is Rs 560 crore.
