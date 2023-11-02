New Pamban Bridge: 92% Construction Completed; See Pictures Of India's 1st Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge

The construction of the new Pamban Bridge, a Railways' engineering marvel is completed by 92%, the Western Railway has said.

"With 92% of the construction completed, the iconic new Pamban Railway sea Bridge will soon connect Rameswaram Island to the mainland," the Western Railway said in a post on X.

It is set to be India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge.

Last week, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video showing the progress of the bridge and said that the "engineering marvel is on the verge of completion."