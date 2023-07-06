Netizens Get Excited About Threads vs Twitter, Share Hilarious Memes
Meta owned Instagram officially unveiled Threads, an app designed as a direct rival to Twitter. Post the launch, the reaction to Threads app was mixed. Some people found it to be a useful app, while others found it to be unnecessary with bugs. Nonetheless, it sparked a whole meme-fest on Threads "rival" Twitter. Here are some memes:
Users who ran back to Twitter
When Threads was first released, there were a lot of users who tried it out. However, many of them quickly ran back to Twitter after finding that Threads was not as good as they had hoped. Some of the reasons were users were allowed users to send text, photos, and videos but not share links, GIFs. Many users found it to be too limited, buggy, and as a result, they quickly ran back to Twitter.
Everyone running back to Twitter after trying Threads App for 5 Min ð#Threads #ThreadsApp #ElonMusk#MarkZuckerberg #ElonVsZuckerberg pic.twitter.com/nngoegUaTG— Ashutosh Srivastava ð®ð³ (@sri_ashutosh08) July 6, 2023
The #ThreadsApp users return to Twitter after 10 minutes of use ð¤£#Leo #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/goet94oqyO— ðð ððððððð â¡ (@VJVeriyanOff) July 6, 2023
People going to #ThreadsApp— Anshumanð (@Anshuman84m2) July 6, 2023
People coming back to Twitter pic.twitter.com/4u6hOaH4l6
Everyone running back to Twitter after using 5 mins of #ThreadsApp #Threads #ZuckerbergVsMusk #Twitter pic.twitter.com/be09705EUF— Dr. Meet Rao ð (@MeetRao202) July 6, 2023
Everyone coming back to Twitter after trying Threads App for 5min ð #ThreadsApp #Threads #MarkZuckerberg #Twitter #Meta pic.twitter.com/JwVFXNgiOC— Dirty Memes (@lustyhumor) July 6, 2023
Users shuttling between Instagram and Twitter
Some users shared memes on how they are shuttling between Instagram and Twitter. Here are some memes:
People right now balancing on Twitter and threads ð #ThreadsApp pic.twitter.com/nvYj9COUjq— Shoaib Rehman (@Shoaibrhn) July 6, 2023
Everyone on social media right for the last 24/48 hours ð¤£ #PettyPost #ThreadsApp pic.twitter.com/iD6SqUX13m— Kevin, MBA, aPHR (@kevinHRhubbard) July 6, 2023
When you have nothing to say but still end up doing to and fro between twitter and threads. Living the FOMO! #ThreadsApp pic.twitter.com/VoLUggK3mB— kalap (@Palak_Malik1) July 6, 2023
Users who bid adieu to Twitter
Some Instagram users loved Threads and declared the demise of Twitter. They felt that Threads was a more user-friendly and private way to communicate with their friends and that it was more focused on real-time conversations, rather than the long-form posts that are common on Twitter.
#ThreadsApp— IQRAâ¨ (@itz_iqra_tweets) July 6, 2023
The Art The Artist ð pic.twitter.com/Z0CWnWEKmI
Might be the end of twitter threads is here ð«´ #ByeByeTwitter #Threads #ThreadsApp # pic.twitter.com/Frz7mgkDce— ð¯Rowezay (@100Rowezay) July 6, 2023
An Instagram thread is a post on the Threads app that can include text, links, photos, and videos. Threads is a separate app from Instagram, but it's connected to your Instagram account. You can only see threads from people who are on your Close Friends list. CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed that over 10 million people have signed up for Threads, within the first few hours of its launch. The app went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 2300 GMT on Wednesday and will run with no ads for now, but its release in Europe has been delayed over data privacy concerns.