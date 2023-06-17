Netflix Tudum 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Movies, TV Shows, Live Streaming And More
Here is everything you need to know about Netflix's global fan event scheduled to be held this weekend.
Streaming giant Netflix is back with its global event Tudum, where it is expected to make some big announcements.
In the global event, Netflix said it will reveal never-before-seen trailers, footage, and the first look at trending films, series and games.
Moreover, famous celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt among others will be a part of the event in Brazil. Here is all you need to know about Netflix Tudum 2023:
Fans everywhere, listen up! #TUDUM: A Global Fan Event is dropping exclusives from your favorite shows and films. Stream it live from Brazil Saturday June 17 at 1:30 pm PT https://t.co/tJrTzd3HUq pic.twitter.com/ZgZHRLjkoa— Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2023
Netflix Tudum 2023: Date
Netflix Tudum 2023 will take place on June 17, 2023.
Netflix Tudum 2023: Time
June 17 at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET / 5:30pm BRT. In India, the event will begin at 2:00 am on Sunday, June 18.
Netflix Tudum 2023: Venue
After two years as a virtual event, the 2023 Tudum will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Thousands of people are expected to attend the live event.
Source: Netflix
Tudum 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Netflix Event?
Netflix fans from around the world can live stream the event on Netflix's YouTube channel. Fans can watch the Netflix Tudum 2023 event below:
Netflix Tudum 2023: Movies And Shows
Over 45 films, series and games will be featured across our Netflix YouTube channels, the streaming platform has said. Here are few of them:
Extraction 2
Squid Game: The Challenge
Squid Game
You
Elite
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Bridgerton
Emily In Paris
Lift
Berlin
Love Is Blind
Love Is Blind: Brasil
Too Hot To Handle 2
Back to 15
Cobra Kai
Never Have I Ever
The Archies
Heartstopper
All The Light We Cannot See
Lupin
3 Body Problem
The Witcher
The Queen’s Gambit Chess
They Cloned Tyrone
Through My Window: Across The Sea
Outer Banks
The Chosen One
Avatar: The Last AirBender
Sintonia
Wednesday
Rebel Moon
One Piece
Fubar
Stranger Things
Heart Of Stone
Tudum 2023: Line Up
According to a Netflix press release, The following talent are scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave - Extraction
Arnold Schwarzenegger - Fubar
Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt - Heart of Stone
Chase Stokes - Outer Banks
Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley - 3 Body Problem
Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey - The Witcher
Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella - Rebel Moon
Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu - Avatar: The Last Airbender
Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas - Sintonia
Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar - One Piece
André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere - Elite
Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest - Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Maisa - Back to 15
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet - Never Have I Ever
Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina - The Archies
Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See
More About Tudum 2023
Tudum, inspired by the sound a user hears just before a series or film starts on Netflix, is also the biggest Netflix event worldwide, celebrating the company's brand-defining films, series, talent, and creators. This year’s global livestream signifies the event's return to Brazil – the location of the first Tudum in-person event in 2020.