Netflix Tudum 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Movies, TV Shows, Live Streaming And More

Here is everything you need to know about Netflix's global fan event scheduled to be held this weekend.

17 Jun 2023, 9:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Streaming giant Netflix is back with its global event Tudum, where it is expected to make some big announcements.

In the global event, Netflix said it will reveal never-before-seen trailers, footage, and the first look at trending films, series and games.

Moreover, famous celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt among others will be a part of the event in Brazil. Here is all you need to know about Netflix Tudum 2023:

Netflix Tudum 2023: Date  

Netflix Tudum 2023 will take place on June 17, 2023.

Netflix Tudum 2023: Time

June 17 at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET / 5:30pm BRT. In India, the event will begin at 2:00 am on Sunday, June 18.

Netflix Tudum 2023: Venue

After two years as a virtual event, the 2023 Tudum will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Thousands of people are expected to attend the live event.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Netflix</p></div>

Tudum 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Netflix Event?

Netflix fans from around the world can live stream the event on Netflix's YouTube channel. Fans can watch the Netflix Tudum 2023 event below:

Netflix Tudum 2023: Movies And Shows

Over 45 films, series and games will be featured across our Netflix YouTube channels, the streaming platform has said. Here are few of them:

  • Extraction 2

  • Squid Game: The Challenge

  • Squid Game

  • You

  • Elite

  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

  • Bridgerton

  • Emily In Paris

  • Lift

  • Berlin

  • Love Is Blind

  • Love Is Blind: Brasil

  • Too Hot To Handle 2

  • Back to 15

  • Cobra Kai

  • Never Have I Ever

  • The Archies

  • Heartstopper

  • All The Light We Cannot See

  • Lupin

  • 3 Body Problem

  • The Witcher

  • The Queen’s Gambit Chess

  • They Cloned Tyrone

  • Through My Window: Across The Sea

  • Outer Banks

  • The Chosen One

  • Avatar: The Last AirBender

  • Sintonia

  • Wednesday

  • Rebel Moon

  • One Piece

  • Fubar

  • Stranger Things

  • Heart Of Stone

Tudum 2023: Line Up

According to a Netflix press release, The following talent are scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):

  • Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave - Extraction

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger - Fubar

  • Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt - Heart of Stone

  • Chase Stokes - Outer Banks 

  • Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley - 3 Body Problem

  • Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey - The Witcher

  • Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella - Rebel Moon 

  • Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley,  Dallas Liu - Avatar: The Last Airbender

  • Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas - Sintonia

  • Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar - One Piece

  • André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere - Elite

  • Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

  • India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest - Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

  • Maisa - Back to 15

  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet - Never Have I Ever

  • Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina - The Archies

  • Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See

More About Tudum 2023

Tudum, inspired by the sound a user hears just before a series or film starts on Netflix, is also the biggest Netflix event worldwide, celebrating the company's brand-defining films, series, talent, and creators. This year’s global livestream signifies the event's return to Brazil – the location of the first Tudum in-person event in 2020. 

