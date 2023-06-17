Netflix Tudum 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Movies, TV Shows, Live Streaming And More

Streaming giant Netflix is back with its global event Tudum, where it is expected to make some big announcements.

In the global event, Netflix said it will reveal never-before-seen trailers, footage, and the first look at trending films, series and games.

Moreover, famous celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt among others will be a part of the event in Brazil. Here is all you need to know about Netflix Tudum 2023: