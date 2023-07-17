Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Famous Quotes, History, Significance

The United Nations officially declared the July 18 as Nelson Mandela International Day in November 2009, with the first observance taking place in 2010. This significant initiative was inspired by Mandela's powerful message in 2008, urging the younger generation to embrace the responsibility of leading the charge against global social injustices. Mandela stated, "it is in your hands now."

Beyond being a mere celebration of Madiba's remarkable life and enduring legacy, this day has evolved into a worldwide movement dedicated to honouring his lifelong dedication and striving to create positive transformation on a global scale.