Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Famous Quotes, History, Significance
This annual observance is a unique opportunity to honour Nelson Mandela's life and legacy through acts of community service
Nelson Mandela International Day is a global event celebrated on the July 18, the birth date of Nelson Mandela, the renowned South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist. This annual observance is a unique opportunity to honour Mandela's life and legacy through acts of community service and social activism, reflecting his belief in the transformative power of empathy and forgiveness.
More than 15 years after he launched The Elders, Nelson Mandelaâs vision for a better world remains as vital as ever in the face of todayâs existential threats.— The Elders (@TheElders) July 17, 2023
Tomorrow, to mark #MandelaDay, we will celebrate our founderâs enduring legacy. Get ready to join us. pic.twitter.com/dyVUPrQN4B
Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: History
The United Nations officially declared the July 18 as Nelson Mandela International Day in November 2009, with the first observance taking place in 2010. This significant initiative was inspired by Mandela's powerful message in 2008, urging the younger generation to embrace the responsibility of leading the charge against global social injustices. Mandela stated, "it is in your hands now."
Beyond being a mere celebration of Madiba's remarkable life and enduring legacy, this day has evolved into a worldwide movement dedicated to honouring his lifelong dedication and striving to create positive transformation on a global scale.
As tomorrow is #MandelaDay, let's remember the words of the former South Africanð¿ð¦Â President— UNV W&C Africa (@UNV_ROWCA) July 17, 2023
"It always seems impossible, until it's done" pic.twitter.com/uCLhKmQmX6
â±ï¸ð: International #NelsonMandelaDay is a globally recognized annual event celebrated on July 18th in commemoration of the humanitarian work & legacy of the late former President of South Africað¿ð¦, @NelsonMandela. #ItIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/X5wQdaeUMD— United Nations in South Africa (@UNinSouthAfrica) July 17, 2023
Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Significance
Nelson Mandela International Day is significant because it inspires individuals globally to take action to help change the world for the better and build a global movement for good. It brings to the forefront Mandela's unwavering values such as integrity, passion, respect, service, and transformation.
On this day, people are encouraged to dedicate 67 minutes of their time – one minute for every year of Mandela’s public service – to make a small gesture of solidarity with humanity and a step towards a global movement for good. The 67-minute concept underscores the belief that if each person can spare just a little bit of their time to make a positive change, this collective effort can significantly impact the world.
Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: 10 Famous Quotes
Here are some quotes by Nelson Mandela, the former President of South Africa and renowned anti-apartheid activist:
Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.
It always seems impossible until it's done.
The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.
I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.
Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.
Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.
For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.
A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.
I dream of an Africa which is in peace with itself.
It is in your hands to make a difference.
These quotes reflect Nelson Mandela's wisdom, resilience, and commitment to justice and equality.