National Unity Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Wishes And More About 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India.
National Unity Day, also known as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' is celebrated every year on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister.
For his iron will and nerves of steel, he earned the title 'Iron Man of India'. For his astute leadership and compassion, his people lovingly called him Sardar.
National Unity Day 2023: History
The Narendra Modi government has been observing Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" since 2014. Patel was born on October 31, 1875 in Gujarat's Nadiad. He is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India.
As part of Patel's birth anniversary celebrations, various programmes are being organised across the country, recalling his contribution to the unification of India. This year will mark the 148th birth anniversary of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Rashtriya Ekta Divas: Celebrating the legacy of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose vision united a diverse nation into one.— Statue Of Unity (@souindia) October 30, 2023
Let his spirit inspire unity in our hearts and progress in our land!#StatueOfUnity#RashtriyaEktaDivas#KnowYourSardar pic.twitter.com/x1cYPGa504
National Unity Day 2023: Significance
The occasion of National Unity Day provides an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country.
What does unity mean to you? What do you know about National Unity Day? How is New India carrying forward Sardar Patel's legacy?— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 27, 2023
Watch this week's #FridaysAtMyGov and listen to the views of people regarding this important discussion.
For the full conversation:â¦ pic.twitter.com/7YgaHmTTNv
National Unity Day 2023: Wishes
"On the occasion of National Unity Day 2023, let's pledge to stay united, ensuring that the nation's prosperity reaches everyone."
"Remembering Sardar Patel's vision for a united India. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!"
"Unity in diversity is India’s unique strength. Wishing everyone a harmonious National Unity Day."
"Together we can and we will. Celebrating the spirit of unity on this National Unity Day."
"May the spirit of unity overpower all our differences. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas."
"Unity doesn’t mean sameness, it means oneness of purpose. Wishing all my fellow countrymen a very Happy National Unity Day."
"A nation becomes invincible when its people are united. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas."
National Unity Day 2023: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quotes
"Young men and women are to build up a strong character. A nation's greatness was reflected in the character of the people. If it was sullied by selfishness, such a people could not prosper or achieve great things. Selfishness had its place in life as everyone had to look to his own needs and that of his family, but it could not made the be-all and end-all of life."
"So long as you do not know how to die it is useless for you to learn how to kill. India will not be benefited by brutal force. If India is to be benefited it will be through non-violence."
"Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success."
"Gandhi's ten lines had greater force than a hundred- page memorandum."
"One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to the society. There is no place for violence in revolution."
"......While the Press must have full freedom to express their ideas, it must realize its own responsibilities. Freedom has its obligations."
"No distinctions of caste and creed should hamper us. All are the sons and daughters of India. We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help."
"Happiness and misery are paper balls. Don't be afraid of death. Join the nationalist forces, be united. Give work to those who are hungry, food to invalids, forget your quarrels."
National Unity Day 2023: Celebrations
This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme on October 31 and pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
He will witness the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise of marching contingents from BSF and various state police. Special attractions include a daredevil show by all women CRPF Bikers, a women pipe band of BSF, a choreographed programme by Gujarat women police, a special NCC show, school bands display, fly past by the Indian Air Force, showcasing of the economic viability of vibrant villages, among others.
(With PTI inputs)