National Sports Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance
This year marks the 12th anniversary of National Sports Day on August 29.
India celebrates the National Sports Day every year on August 29. This day marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, India's field hockey player.
He was one of the most well-known and appreciated hockey players in the nation.
The first National Sports Day was celebrated on August 29, 2012. This year marks the 12th anniversary of National Sports Day.
National Sports Day: Date
The National Sports Day will be celebrated in India on August 29, 2023.
National Sports Day: History & Significance
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India announced that August 29 is to be observed as the National Sports Day in 2012.
This day is celebrated on account of the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey wizard.
All You Need To Know About Major Dhyan Chand
Born in Allahabad, he was the greatest Indian hockey player and a soldier in the British Army. He was keen about the sport and played hockey after his duty during the night.
His skills got appreciated when he represented the Indian Hockey Team at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. He defended Olympic gold at the Los Angelese 1932 Games.
As per reports, India won three consecutive Olympic gold medals at the Games.
In 1956, after his retirement, he was acknowledged with the Padma Bhushan Award for his contributions.
National Sports Day: Theme
The theme for this year's National Sports Day celebration is "Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society".
In 2019, on the National Sports Day, PM Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Mission that initiated the culture of sports and fitness in the country.
In sync with this initiative several celebrations and events are organized across the nations from August 21 to August 29.
IIML (Indian Institute Of Management Lucknow) celebrated this day on their campus.
On 25th August 2023, the IIML community came together to commemorate Major Dhyan Chand and celebrate National Sports Day on campus. The theme for this year's celebration is "Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society".#FitIndia #IIMLucknow #IIM #IIML pic.twitter.com/OImAgd1VAA— IIM Lucknow (@IIML) August 27, 2023
National Sports Day: Celebrations
Following is the list of competitive and fun games to celebrate National Sports Day:
Outdoor Activities:
Walk/Race
Hockey (Penalty Shootout)
Volleyball
Mini Football (3 vs 3)
Tennis Ball Cricket
Indoor Activities:
Chess
Badminton
Tug of War
Table Tennis
Fun Activities:
Sack Race
Kho-Kho
Rope Jumping
Plank Challenge
Lagori
Individuals can take the Fit India Pledge.
Fit India Pledge
I Take The pledge To:
To Lead An Active And A Healthy Lifestyle
To Takeout 30 Minutes Everyday For My Fitness And Health
To Encourage My Family Members, Friends, And Neighbours To Stay Fit And Healthy
To Take The Fitness Assessment Test On The Fit India Mobile App Regularly
Excitement for this day can be seen from a few recent posts!
"Excitement is in air as Officer Trainees of the 98th Foundation Course gear up for #NationalSportsDay 2023— LBSNAA (@LBSNAA_Official) August 26, 2023
With unwavering spirit, they've taken the #FitIndiaPledge to pay tribute to our incredible sports icons who've made our nation proud. #Sports4Unity #NationalSportsDay" pic.twitter.com/I23EywOfTu
A lovely #SundayMorning began with a lovelier and livelier #Cyclathon 3.0 ð´ââï¸ organised by @MarwariYuva Steel City- a part of the @FitIndiaOff uniting over 800 branches of Marwari Yuva Manch nationwide ð¥ Supported by @NarayanaHealth ð— KunalSarangi O+ve (@KunalSarangi) August 27, 2023
#FITIndiaMovement #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/wwbtUumyWH
#NationalSportsDay— BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) August 28, 2023
Under the #FitIndiaMission, to promote fitness & instill positivity and harmony in society, a Cycle Rally was organised from SHQ Barmer & to Jalipa Firing Range by BSF Barmer and was led by Sh. P S Bhatti, DIG BSF SHQ Barmer. pic.twitter.com/1SyeVgHhwl
#ONGC celebrates true grit and determination!— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) August 28, 2023
Our girls have brought home the #Gold Medal in cricket at the #IBSAWorldGames2023 for #India.
Just as we herald #NationalSportsDay, we are proud of their flair for #Sports4Unity.
ð®ð³ð #ONGCJeetegaTohJeetegaIndiaâ¦ pic.twitter.com/ae2a9HxGqZ