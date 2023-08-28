National Sports Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance

BQPrimeTrendingNational Sports Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance
This year marks the 12th anniversary of National Sports Day on August 29.

28 Aug 2023, 7:46 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

India celebrates the National Sports Day every year on August 29. This day marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, India's field hockey player.

He was one of the most well-known and appreciated hockey players in the nation.

The first National Sports Day was celebrated on August 29, 2012. This year marks the 12th anniversary of National Sports Day.

National Sports Day: Date

The National Sports Day will be celebrated in India on August 29, 2023.

National Sports Day: History & Significance

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India announced that August 29 is to be observed as the National Sports Day in 2012.

This day is celebrated on account of the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey wizard.

All You Need To Know About Major Dhyan Chand

Born in Allahabad, he was the greatest Indian hockey player and a soldier in the British Army. He was keen about the sport and played hockey after his duty during the night.

His skills got appreciated when he represented the Indian Hockey Team at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. He defended Olympic gold at the Los Angelese 1932 Games.

As per reports, India won three consecutive Olympic gold medals at the Games.

In 1956, after his retirement, he was acknowledged with the Padma Bhushan Award for his contributions.

National Sports Day: Theme

The theme for this year's National Sports Day celebration is "Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society".

In 2019, on the National Sports Day, PM Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Mission that initiated the culture of sports and fitness in the country.

In sync with this initiative several celebrations and events are organized across the nations from August 21 to August 29.

IIML (Indian Institute Of Management Lucknow) celebrated this day on their campus.

National Sports Day: Celebrations

Following is the list of competitive and fun games to celebrate National Sports Day:

Outdoor Activities:

  • Walk/Race

  • Hockey (Penalty Shootout)

  • Volleyball

  • Mini Football (3 vs 3)

  • Tennis Ball Cricket

Indoor Activities:

  • Chess

  • Badminton

  • Tug of War

  • Table Tennis

Fun Activities:

  • Sack Race

  • Kho-Kho

  • Rope Jumping

  • Plank Challenge

  • Lagori

    Individuals can take the Fit India Pledge.

Fit India Pledge

I Take The pledge To:

  • To Lead An Active And A Healthy Lifestyle

  • To Takeout 30 Minutes Everyday For My Fitness And Health

  • To Encourage My Family Members, Friends, And Neighbours To Stay Fit And Healthy

  • To Take The Fitness Assessment Test On The Fit India Mobile App Regularly

Excitement for this day can be seen from a few recent posts!

