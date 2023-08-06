BQPrimeTrendingHappy Sisters Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, And Status Messages To Share On WhatsApp
ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Sisters Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, And Status Messages To Share On WhatsApp

Sisters' Day is a day to show appreciation, love, and respect for your sister or anyone who feels like a sister to you.

06 Aug 2023, 12:11 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose only. Pic/Freepik</p></div>
Picture used for representational purpose only. Pic/Freepik

National Sisters Day 2023: Sisters' Day is a day to celebrate the special relationship that sisters share. It's a day to show appreciation, love, and respect for your sister or anyone who feels like a sister to you. While not an official holiday, Sisters' Day is typically celebrated on the first Sunday in August.

Happy Sisters Day 2023: Wishes

Here are some heartwarming wishes you can send to your sister(s) on Sisters Day:

  • Happy Sisters Day to the best sister in the world! You bring so much joy and love into my life, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Love you endlessly!

  • To my incredible sister on Sisters Day: You are my confidant, my partner in crime, and my biggest cheerleader. Thank you for always being there for me. I love you dearly!

  • Sisters Day reminds me of how blessed I am to have a sister like you. You make every day brighter with your presence and love. Here's to a lifetime of laughter and memories together!

  • Sending love and warm wishes to my amazing sister on this special day. You make life more beautiful, and I cherish every moment we share. Happy Sisters Day!

  • Sisters are forever friends, and I am grateful to call you my sister. Your support and encouragement mean the world to me. Happy Sisters Day, sis!

  • On Sisters Day, I want you to know that you are not only my sister but also my rock. Your strength and kindness inspire me every day. Love you more than words can express!

  • To my sister, my confidant, and my partner in adventures, Happy Sisters Day! May our bond grow stronger with each passing moment. You are cherished!

  • Having a sister like you is a true blessing. Thank you for sharing laughter, tears, and everything in between with me. Happy Sisters Day, my dear sister!

  • To my sister, my role model, and my best friend – you mean the world to me. Here's to a day filled with love, laughter, and beautiful memories. Happy Sisters Day!

  • Sisters Day is a reminder of the special bond we share. Through thick and thin, we stand together, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Love you to the moon and back!

Happy Sisters Day 2023: Quotes

Here are 10 quotes on National Sisters Day

  • A sister is both your mirror – and your opposite. – Elizabeth Fishel

  • Sisters are different flowers from the same garden. – Unknown

  • Sisters may drive you crazy, get into your stuff, and irritate you. However, if anyone else dares say so, a sister will defend you to the death. – Unknown

  • A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life. – Isadora James

  • A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. – Marion C. Garretty

  • Sisters are like flowers in the garden of life; they make it brighter and more beautiful. – Unknown

  • Sisters may squabble and fight, but when it comes to the end, they are always there for each other. – Unknown

  • A sister is someone who knows you better than you know yourself and loves you anyway. – Unknown

  • Sisters share a bond that is unbreakable, even in the toughest of times. – Unknown

  • A sister's love is a forever love, one that withstands the tests of time and distance. – Unknown

Happy Sisters Day 2023: WhatsApp Status Messages

Here are some WhatsApp status messages to celebrate National Sisters Day 2023:

  • Happy National Sisters Day to my forever partner in crime! Love you, sis! ❤️👭 #SistersDay2023

  • To my sister, my confidant, and my best friend – you make life brighter! Happy Sisters Day! 🌸🎉 #NationalSistersDay

  • Sisters by chance, friends by choice. Celebrating the bond we share on National Sisters Day! 🤗❤️ #SistersDay2023

  • No distance can break the bond between sisters! Wishing my beloved sister a Happy National Sisters Day! 🌈💕 #SistersDay2023

  • Through thick and thin, we stand together, forever and always. Happy National Sisters Day! 👯‍♀️💖 #SistersDay2023

  • Having a sister is like having a built-in best friend. Cheers to our beautiful bond on National Sisters Day! 🎀🎊 #NationalSistersDay

  • Sisters are the perfect blend of love, laughter, and a little bit of mischief. Happy National Sisters Day to my partner in fun! 😄💞 #SistersDay2023

  • Life is sweeter with a sister like you. Celebrating the special bond we share on National Sisters Day! 🌸🎉 #SistersDay2023

  • To my sister, my supporter, and my confidante – you're the best! Happy National Sisters Day! 🌟💕 #NationalSistersDay

  • The love between sisters is timeless and unbreakable. Wishing all the sisters out there a Happy Sisters Day! 💖👭 #SistersDay2023

ALSO READ

Happy International Friendship Day 2023: Personalized Gift Ideas To Make Your Friend Feel Special

Opinion
Happy International Friendship Day 2023: Personalized Gift Ideas To Make Your Friend Feel Special
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT