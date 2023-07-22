National Parent's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
National Parents' Day is a special day to reach out to our parents or parental figures and express our love and gratitude.
National Parents' Day in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July. In 2023, National Parents' Day will be on July 23. This day encourages individuals to reach out to their parents or parental figures, expressing their love and gratitude.
National Parent's Day 2023: History
National Parents' Day is observed on the fourth Sunday of July, which was established in 1994 when President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law (Public Law 103-362) for "recognising, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children.
National Parent's Day 2023: Significance
National Parents' Day is significant because this day is a chance to recognise and appreciate parents' often overlooked contributions. By celebrating Parents' Day, we emphasise the importance of responsible parenting. It’s an opportunity to share insights and knowledge on how to build a healthy parent-child relationship. The day serves as a reminder of the fundamental role of the family as a unit in society. By honouring parents, we are underlining the importance of strong, loving families for the overall health and stability of society.
The day can also serve to draw attention to the challenges parents face, and to advocate for policies that support parents in their vital role. It can be a time for discussing how society can better support parents in their indispensable task of raising the next generation.
National Parent's Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are some ideas on how to celebrate National Parents' Day 2023:
Write a letter or card to your parents expressing your love and appreciation. You can also write about your favourite memories of them, or how they have inspired you.
Give them their favorite flowers or a gift certificate to their favorite restaurant.
Cook them a special meal or take them out to eat. You can make their favorurite dish, or try something new. If you're not a great cook, you can always take them out to eat at their favorite restaurant.
Spend the day with them doing something they enjoy. Go for a walk, watch a movie, play a game, or just chat. Spending time with your parents is the best way to show them how much you care.
Volunteer your time to a cause that your parents care about.
Create a memory book. Collect photos, letters, and other mementos from your childhood to create a memory book for your parents.
Plan a surprise party. If your parents are big party people, throw them a surprise party to celebrate National Parents' Day. Invite all their friends and family, and make it a day they will never forget.