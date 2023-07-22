National Parent's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

National Parents' Day is significant because this day is a chance to recognise and appreciate parents' often overlooked contributions. By celebrating Parents' Day, we emphasise the importance of responsible parenting. It’s an opportunity to share insights and knowledge on how to build a healthy parent-child relationship. The day serves as a reminder of the fundamental role of the family as a unit in society. By honouring parents, we are underlining the importance of strong, loving families for the overall health and stability of society.

The day can also serve to draw attention to the challenges parents face, and to advocate for policies that support parents in their vital role. It can be a time for discussing how society can better support parents in their indispensable task of raising the next generation.