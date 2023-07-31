National Mountain Climbing Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And How To Celebrate

National Mountain Climbing Day was established in 2015 to honour Bobby Matthews and Josh Madigan, who successfully climbed all 46 peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in New York. The two men reached the final peak, Whiteface Mountain, on August 1, 2015.

The Adirondack 46ers Club was founded in 1925 and recognises those who have climbed all 46 peaks in the Adirondack Mountains. The peaks range in height from 3,500 to 5,344 feet, and the most difficult to climb is Mount Marcy, the tallest peak in New York.