National Mountain Climbing Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And How To Celebrate
National Mountain Climbing Day is observed in the United States on August 1 every year.
It is a day dedicated to celebrating the challenging and adventurous sport of mountain climbing. The day aims to encourage people to explore and appreciate the beauty of mountains while promoting outdoor activities and physical fitness.
National Mountain Climbing Day 2023: History
National Mountain Climbing Day was established in 2015 to honour Bobby Matthews and Josh Madigan, who successfully climbed all 46 peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in New York. The two men reached the final peak, Whiteface Mountain, on August 1, 2015.
The Adirondack 46ers Club was founded in 1925 and recognises those who have climbed all 46 peaks in the Adirondack Mountains. The peaks range in height from 3,500 to 5,344 feet, and the most difficult to climb is Mount Marcy, the tallest peak in New York.
National Mountain Climbing Day 2023: Significance
National Mountain Climbing Day is significant because it is a day to celebrate the challenges and rewards of mountain climbing. It is also a day to encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of nature.
It's an opportunity for climbers to share their passion for the sport with others, introduce newcomers to mountain climbing, and raise awareness about the importance of preserving the natural environments of these majestic landscapes.
Happy #WildernessWednesday! In honor of National Mountain Climbing Day on August 1 we are featuring one of Nevadaâs highest peaks - Wheeler Peak at a soaring 13,064 feet in Great Basin National Park. pic.twitter.com/JqReNL83cJ— Friends of NV Wild (@friendsofnvwild) August 3, 2022
National Mountain Climbing Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are a few ways to celebrate National Mountain Climbing Day:
Go for a hike: This is the most obvious way to celebrate National Mountain Climbing Day. Find a mountain near you and go for a hike. If you are a beginner, start with a shorter and easier hike. As you get more experienced, you can try more challenging hikes.
Watch a documentary: There are many documentaries about mountain climbing. Watching a documentary can be a great way to learn about the history of mountain climbing, the challenges of climbing a mountain, and the stories of some of the most famous mountaineers.
Read a book: There are also many books about mountain climbing. Reading a book can be a great way to get inspired to climb a mountain yourself.
Spread awareness: National Mountain Climbing Day is a great opportunity to spread awareness about the importance of mountains.Give a shoutout on social media, write a blog post, or give a presentation.