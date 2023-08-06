National Handloom Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Events, How To Celebrate
National Handloom Day is celebrated in India on August 7 every year to honor the country's rich heritage of handloom weaving.
National Handloom Day is celebrated in India on August 7 every year. This day is dedicated to the handloom weavers in the country and aims to honour the rich and diverse handloom industry. The celebration also serves to highlight the importance of the textile sector to the Indian economy.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...Tomorrow, on 7th August, the country will celebrate National Handloom Day - dedicated to the Swadeshi movement. For every Indian, 7th August is the day to remind themselves of the resolution of 'Vocal for Local'." pic.twitter.com/g7JpHsPIth— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023
National Handloom Day 2023: History
The date of National Handloom Day was chosen to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which was officially proclaimed on August 7, 1905. The Swadeshi Movement encouraged Indians to boycott imported goods and to promote Indian-made products, particularly handloom items.
The celebration of National Handloom Day was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in 2015. The main goal of this celebration is to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom industry, which is part of India's rich heritage and culture.
On National Handloom Day, a tribute to India's rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate our artistic traditions. #MyHandloomMyPride pic.twitter.com/ethgFyHTlI— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022
National Handloom Day 2023: Significance
National Handloom Day is significant because handloom has played a significant role in the Swadeshi movement. The day has been embraced as an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the incredible talents and skills of handloom weavers.
The handloom industry plays a vital role in India's economy, providing employment to a large number of people in rural areas and maintaining traditional art and craft. National Handloom Day aims to protect, preserve, and develop this sector by promoting domestic products and bringing them to international markets.
à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¬à¥à¤¨à¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾!#MyHandloomMyPride pic.twitter.com/RPM1KnHVgt— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 5, 2023
National Handloom Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are some ways on how to celebrate National Handloom Day:
Visit a local handloom emporium or market: This is a great way to see the variety of handloom products available and to support local weavers. You can also learn about the different types of handlooms and the weaving process.
Buy handloom products: This is the best way to show your support for the handloom industry. When you buy handloom products, you are helping to ensure that the weavers can continue to make a living.
Learn about the history of handloom weaving in India: There is a rich history of handloom weaving in India, dating back centuries. You can learn about the history of handloom weaving by visiting museums, reading books, or watching documentaries.
Attend a handloom weaving workshop: This is a great way to learn about the weaving process and to try your hand at weaving. There are many handloom weaving workshops available in India, both for adults and children.
Spread the word about National Handloom Day: Let your friends, family, and colleagues know about National Handloom Day on social media and encourage them to celebrate in their own way.
Our style of celebrating national handloom day. Do a fashion show! #thesundayhaat #himalayanorganiclife#NationalHandloomDay pic.twitter.com/SSnLdRS8xb— Bishist Madan Pradhan (@bishist_pradhan) August 6, 2023
National Handloom Day 2023: Events
The government of India and various organisations work to raise awareness of the struggles faced by the handloom sector and to encourage people to support local weavers by buying handloom products. Events and activities on National Handloom Day might include exhibitions, workshops, and the promotion of handloom products. You can check out various local events near you to support the movement.