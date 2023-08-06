National Handloom Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Events, How To Celebrate

Here are some ways on how to celebrate National Handloom Day:

Visit a local handloom emporium or market: This is a great way to see the variety of handloom products available and to support local weavers. You can also learn about the different types of handlooms and the weaving process.

Buy handloom products: This is the best way to show your support for the handloom industry. When you buy handloom products, you are helping to ensure that the weavers can continue to make a living.

Learn about the history of handloom weaving in India: There is a rich history of handloom weaving in India, dating back centuries. You can learn about the history of handloom weaving by visiting museums, reading books, or watching documentaries.

Attend a handloom weaving workshop: This is a great way to learn about the weaving process and to try your hand at weaving. There are many handloom weaving workshops available in India, both for adults and children.

Spread the word about National Handloom Day: Let your friends, family, and colleagues know about National Handloom Day on social media and encourage them to celebrate in their own way.