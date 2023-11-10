National Education Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Wishes, Quotes And More

National Education Day is celebrated in India every year on November 11. It is the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, eminent educationist and the first Education Minister of independent India.

As India's first Education Minister, he was convinced that education is a tool of social transformation. He had a clear vision that all individuals should have a right to education that would develop their faculties and enable them to live an enriched life.

His well-rounded view of education prompted him to set up apex education bodies like the All India Council of Technical Education and the University Grants Commission.

He was posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1992.

As per the Indian Constitution, every child has the right to education. Educational institutions, schools and colleges across the country host functions to celebrate this day.