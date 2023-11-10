National Education Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Wishes, Quotes And More
As India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was convinced that education is a tool of social transformation.
National Education Day is celebrated in India every year on November 11. It is the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, eminent educationist and the first Education Minister of independent India.
As India's first Education Minister, he was convinced that education is a tool of social transformation. He had a clear vision that all individuals should have a right to education that would develop their faculties and enable them to live an enriched life.
His well-rounded view of education prompted him to set up apex education bodies like the All India Council of Technical Education and the University Grants Commission.
He was posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1992.
As per the Indian Constitution, every child has the right to education. Educational institutions, schools and colleges across the country host functions to celebrate this day.
National Education Day 2023: Date
This year, National Education Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11.
National Education Day 2023: History
The Central government in September 2008 announced November 11 as the National Education Day. The first National Education Day celebrations were inaugurated by then President Pratibha Patil on November 11, 2008 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
National Education Day 2023: Significance
The objective of celebrating National Education Day is to strengthen India's educational institutions and to raise the quality of education to greater heights.
On this day, all stakeholders involved in the field of education should come together to seek ways to advance India's prestige in the world, as a knowledge society and to focus on how to educate our people.
National Education Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings
The occasion of National Education Day reminds us all the we must never ever let a child stay deprived of education. Wishing a very Happy National Education Day 2023 to all.
When each one is going to teach one then we will have every child an educated child. Warm wishes on National Education Day.
The most beautiful and thoughtful present we can give a child is education. Never miss a chance to educate a child. Happy National Education Day.
The best gift parents can give their children is education. Wishing a very Happy National Education Day.
Life is certainly much better with an opportunity to get educated. Happy National Education Day.
National Education Day 2023: Quotes
“Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model.”
“Climbing to the top demands strength, whether to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.”
“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”
"Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime."
"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."
National Education Day 2023: Images
