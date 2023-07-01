National Doctor's Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings

Here are some National Doctor's Day quotes

A good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease. - Sir William Osler

The best doctor gives the least medicines. - Benjamin Franklin

Medicine is a science of uncertainty and an art of probability. - Sir William Osler

Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity. - Hippocrates

The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will instruct his patient in the care of the human frame, in diet, and in the cause and prevention of disease. - Thomas Edison

The art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease. - Voltaire

The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease. - William J. Mayo

The best doctors in the world are Doctor Diet, Doctor Quiet, and Doctor Merryman. - Jonathan Swift

A doctor is not only the dispenser of remedies but also the executor of gratitude. - Benjamin Disraeli