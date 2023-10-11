National Cinema Day 2023: Date, Ticket Prices And All You Need To Know

BQPrimeTrendingNational Cinema Day 2023: Date, Ticket Prices And All You Need To Know
Last year, over 6.5 million people went to the theatres on National Cinema Day, which was celebrated on September 23.

11 Oct 2023, 2:36 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

National Cinema Day 2023 will be celebrated across India this week. On this day, movie enthusiasts will be able to watch films at an affordable price at cinema halls.

Last year, over 6.5 million people went to the theatres on National Cinema Day, which was celebrated on September 23 to commemorate the successful reopening of movie halls.

As part of the one-day event, various cinema halls started shows at 6 am, offering a 'celebratory admission price' of Rs 75.

"Audiences of all ages came together to celebrate this historic day at the cinemas. We are thankful to the 6.5 plus million moviegoers who attended their local cinema to purchase movie tickets, making 23 September the highest attended day of the year for the Indian cinema industry," Multiplex Association of India president Kamal Gianchandani said in a statement.

The National Cinema Day, which was celebrated weeks after the release of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's blockbuster hit 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva', led to a good turnout. Filmmaker R Balki’s thriller 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' and R Madhavan-starrer 'Dhokha: Round D Corner' also witnessed positive response at the ticket window.

Here's all you need to know about National Cinema Day 2023:

National Cinema Day 2023: Date

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced that the National Cinema Day will be held on October 13 this year.

National Cinema Day 2023: Ticket Prices

Movie enthusiasts will be charged only Rs 99 per admission at cinema halls across the country, the national multiplex trade body said in a press release.

National Cinema Day 2023: All You Need To Know

Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from India, including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, and Delite have teamed up to participate in the National Cinema Day celebrations.

"This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt 'thank you' to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema," the association said.

According to MAI, cinemagoers can watch any show of any film on October 13 for Rs 99, excluding the recliner and premium formats.

In a post on X, PVR Inox said that moviegoers can "savour delectable food and beverages, starting at just Rs. 99" to enhance their cinematic experience. "Offer applicable in select cities and cinemas," the post said.

The tickets for the National Cinema Day 2023 can be booked online via  BookMyShow, PayTM and official cinema chain websites.

(With PTI inputs)

