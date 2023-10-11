National Cinema Day 2023: Date, Ticket Prices And All You Need To Know
Last year, over 6.5 million people went to the theatres on National Cinema Day, which was celebrated on September 23.
National Cinema Day 2023 will be celebrated across India this week. On this day, movie enthusiasts will be able to watch films at an affordable price at cinema halls.
Last year, over 6.5 million people went to the theatres on National Cinema Day, which was celebrated on September 23 to commemorate the successful reopening of movie halls.
As part of the one-day event, various cinema halls started shows at 6 am, offering a 'celebratory admission price' of Rs 75.
"Audiences of all ages came together to celebrate this historic day at the cinemas. We are thankful to the 6.5 plus million moviegoers who attended their local cinema to purchase movie tickets, making 23 September the highest attended day of the year for the Indian cinema industry," Multiplex Association of India president Kamal Gianchandani said in a statement.
The National Cinema Day, which was celebrated weeks after the release of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's blockbuster hit 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva', led to a good turnout. Filmmaker R Balki’s thriller 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' and R Madhavan-starrer 'Dhokha: Round D Corner' also witnessed positive response at the ticket window.
Here's all you need to know about National Cinema Day 2023:
National Cinema Day 2023: Date
Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced that the National Cinema Day will be held on October 13 this year.
National Cinema Day 2023: Ticket Prices
Movie enthusiasts will be charged only Rs 99 per admission at cinema halls across the country, the national multiplex trade body said in a press release.
National Cinema Day 2023: All You Need To Know
Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from India, including PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, and Delite have teamed up to participate in the National Cinema Day celebrations.
"This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt 'thank you' to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema," the association said.
According to MAI, cinemagoers can watch any show of any film on October 13 for Rs 99, excluding the recliner and premium formats.
National Cinema Day is back on October 13th. Join us at over 4000+ screens across India for an incredible cinematic experience, with movie tickets priced at just Rs. 99. It's the perfect day to enjoy your favorite films with friends and family. #NationalCinemaDay2023 #13October pic.twitter.com/Pe02t9F8rg— Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 21, 2023
In a post on X, PVR Inox said that moviegoers can "savour delectable food and beverages, starting at just Rs. 99" to enhance their cinematic experience. "Offer applicable in select cities and cinemas," the post said.
The tickets for the National Cinema Day 2023 can be booked online via BookMyShow, PayTM and official cinema chain websites.
Join us in celebrating the enchantment of cinema on National Cinema Day! On October 13th, immerse yourself in the latest blockbuster movies at a phenomenal price of just Rs. 99. Don't miss this blockbuster deal at your nearest cinema. Plus, savour delectable food and beverages,â¦ pic.twitter.com/0Kz8a4IXQS— P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) October 9, 2023
ð¥ National Cinema Day Special at Miraj Cinemas! ð¿— Miraj Cinemas (@MirajCinemas) October 10, 2023
This 13th October, enjoy movie magic with tickets at just â¹99, for any movie and any show!
Plus, indulge in select food and beverages starting from â¹99. *Exclusions apply.
Available at select Miraj Cinemas locations. ðâ¦ pic.twitter.com/gSlRyYkKQ9
(With PTI inputs)