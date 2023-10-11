National Cinema Day 2023: Date, Ticket Prices And All You Need To Know

National Cinema Day 2023 will be celebrated across India this week. On this day, movie enthusiasts will be able to watch films at an affordable price at cinema halls.

Last year, over 6.5 million people went to the theatres on National Cinema Day, which was celebrated on September 23 to commemorate the successful reopening of movie halls.

As part of the one-day event, various cinema halls started shows at 6 am, offering a 'celebratory admission price' of Rs 75.

"Audiences of all ages came together to celebrate this historic day at the cinemas. We are thankful to the 6.5 plus million moviegoers who attended their local cinema to purchase movie tickets, making 23 September the highest attended day of the year for the Indian cinema industry," Multiplex Association of India president Kamal Gianchandani said in a statement.

The National Cinema Day, which was celebrated weeks after the release of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's blockbuster hit 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva', led to a good turnout. Filmmaker R Balki’s thriller 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' and R Madhavan-starrer 'Dhokha: Round D Corner' also witnessed positive response at the ticket window.

Here's all you need to know about National Cinema Day 2023: