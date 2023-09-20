National Chai Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

Chai has a long and rich history that dates back over 5,000 years to its origins in India. It was originally used as a medicinal drink, but over time it evolved into a popular beverage enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds.

However, National Chai Day was founded in 2018 by Somrus, a company that sells chai spices and blends. The company wanted to create a day to celebrate chai and raise awareness of its many benefits.