NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Fascinating Images Of 'Spiral Galaxy'

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured fascinating new images of galaxy M51, also known as NGC 5194.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, M51lies about 27 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Canes Venatici, and is trapped in a tumultuous relationship with its near neighbour, the dwarf galaxy NGC 5195.

"The gravity of its neighbor, the dwarf galaxy NGC 5195, is thought to be partially responsible for those prominent & distinct spiral arms!" NASA said in a tweet.

This galactic portrait was captured by Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI).

According to the European Space Agency, the interaction between these two galaxies (NGC 5194 and NGC 5195) has made these galactic neighbours one of the better-studied galaxy pairs in the night sky.