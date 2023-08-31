NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Fascinating Images Of 'Spiral Galaxy'
This galactic portrait was captured by Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI).
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured fascinating new images of galaxy M51, also known as NGC 5194.
According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, M51lies about 27 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Canes Venatici, and is trapped in a tumultuous relationship with its near neighbour, the dwarf galaxy NGC 5195.
"The gravity of its neighbor, the dwarf galaxy NGC 5195, is thought to be partially responsible for those prominent & distinct spiral arms!" NASA said in a tweet.
According to the European Space Agency, the interaction between these two galaxies (NGC 5194 and NGC 5195) has made these galactic neighbours one of the better-studied galaxy pairs in the night sky.
NASA shared another view of M51 taken by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).
"While MIRI brings out the web-like structure of the dust in the galaxy, NIRCam focuses more on ionized gas from newly formed star clusters," the space agency said.
This view of M51 was taken by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). While MIRI brings out the web-like structure of the dust in the galaxy, NIRCam focuses more on ionized gas from newly formed star clusters.
These observations are part of the FEAST (Feedback in Emerging extrAgalactic Star clusTers) program, which aims to discover and study stellar nurseries in galaxies beyond our own Milky Way.
Webb's MIRI and NIRCam data come together in this composite. These observations are part of the FEAST (Feedback in Emerging extrAgalactic Star clusTers) program, which aims to discover and study stellar nurseries in galaxies beyond our own Milky Way:
According to ESA, before Webb became operative, other observatories such as the Atacama Large Millimetre Array in the Chilean desert and Hubble have given us a glimpse of star formation either at the onset (tracing the dense gas and dust clouds where stars will form) or after the stars have destroyed with their energy their natal gas and dust clouds.
Webb is opening a new window into the early stages of star formation and stellar light, as well as the energy reprocessing of gas and dust.
Scientists are seeing star clusters emerging from their natal cloud in galaxies beyond our local group for the first time. They will also be able to measure how long it takes for these stars to pollute with newly formed metals and to clean out the gas (these time scales are different from galaxy to galaxy).
"By studying these processes, we will better understand how the star formation cycle and metal enrichment are regulated within galaxies as well as what are the time scales for planets and brown dwarfs to form," ESA said.
Once dust and gas is removed from the newly formed stars, there is no material left to form planets.