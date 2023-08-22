NASA Releases Stunning Images Of A Dying Star Taken By James Webb Telescope

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released new images of the Ring Nebula taken by James Webb Space Telescope.

New views of the Ring Nebula by the world's most powerful space telescope reveal intricate details, including a faint halo surrounding the nebula's outer layers, NASA said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Studying planetary nebulas like this one can tell us more about the life and death of Sun-like stars, the space agency said.