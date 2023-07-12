NASA Celebrates James Webb Space Telescope's First Anniversary With Stunning New Image; See Here

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday shared a new image as James Webb Space Telescope completed one year successfully.

The stunning image captured by the world's most powerful telescope is called 'Rho Ophiuchi'. According to the space agency, the area in the image shows about 50 young stars in a cocoon of gas and dust.

It is located 390 light-years away from Earth and is the the closest star-forming region to the planet.