Nagasaki Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts
Nagasaki Day commemorates the anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki in 1945.
Nagasaki Day is observed on August 9 each year. It marks the anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki in Japan in 1945. The United States dropped the bomb on Nagasaki three days after the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, near the end of World War II.
Nagasaki Day 2023: History
On August 9, 1945, the U.S. dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. The bombing was done as Japan did not immediately surrender following the Hiroshima bombing on August 6, 1945.
The explosion killed an estimated 74,000 people and injured many others. The twin bombings were instrumental in Japan's decision to surrender. On August 15, 1945, Emperor Hirohito announced Japan's unconditional surrender and thus bringing an end to World War II.
On this day in history, August 6, 1945, the Pacific theater of World War II is brought to a near-end when the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay drops an atomic bomb code-named âLittle Boyâ on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths, and on Nagasaki 3 days later pic.twitter.com/SKpeIM24mI— Chicago sports piss me off (@ChicagoMid) August 7, 2023
Nagasaki Day 2023: Significance
Nagasaki Day is significant because it is a day to remember the victims of the bombing and to honour their memory. It is also a day to raise awareness about the dangers of nuclear weapons and to call for their elimination. Nagasaki Day is a reminder of the human cost of war and the need for peace. It is also a day to calls to end nuclear weapons, so that such a tragedy never happens again.
The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the only times in history that nuclear weapons have been used in war. The bombings caused immense suffering and destruction, and they continue to have a profound impact on the people of Japan.
Japan is marking 78 years since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki pic.twitter.com/PofW1PX1Ib— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2023
Nagasaki Day 2023: Facts
Hеrе arе somе facts about thе day of bombing in Nagasaki:
The bombing of Nagasaki took place on August 9, 1945, three days after the bombing of Hiroshima.
The bomb dropped on Nagasaki was a plutonium implosion-type bomb, codenamed "Fat Man". It was about 3.25 metres (10 feet 8 inches) in length and weighed approximately 4,670 kilograms (10,300 pounds).
The B-29 bomber, named "Bockscar", carried the bomb. The plane was piloted by Major Charles W. Sweeney and had a crew of 13 members.
Initially, the city of Kokura was the primary target, but due to visibility issues caused by smoke and cloud cover, the bomber was diverted to its secondary target, Nagasaki.
The bomb exploded at an altitude of approximately 500 metres (1,640 feet) over the city, with an estimated yield of 21 kilotons of TNT.
It is estimated that by the end of 1945, 40,000 to 75,000 people were killed as a result of the blast and subsequent fallout. Many more were injured, and the city's infrastructure was largely destroyed.
Those who survived the immediate blast faced horrific injuries, radiation sickness, and long-term health issues.
The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki played a significant role in Japan's decision to surrender, effectively leading to the end of World War II. Japan announced its unconditional surrender on August 15, 1945.
Survivors of the bombing, known as "hibakusha", faced not only physical ailments but also social stigma and discrimination. The long-term effects of radiation exposure continue to be studied and are still seen in the descendants of the survivors.
In Nagasaki, the Atomic Bomb Museum and the Nagasaki Peace Park stand as poignant reminders of the event and a call for global peace and the abolition of nuclear weapons.