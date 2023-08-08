Nagasaki Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts

Nagasaki Day is significant because it is a day to remember the victims of the bombing and to honour their memory. It is also a day to raise awareness about the dangers of nuclear weapons and to call for their elimination. Nagasaki Day is a reminder of the human cost of war and the need for peace. It is also a day to calls to end nuclear weapons, so that such a tragedy never happens again.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the only times in history that nuclear weapons have been used in war. The bombings caused immense suffering and destruction, and they continue to have a profound impact on the people of Japan.