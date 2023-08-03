Myntra Right To Fashion Sale 2023: Get Up To 80% Off On Clothing And Accessories
Myntra's Annual 'Right To Fashion Sale' started today, get up to 80% off on a wide variety of purchases. Check offers here.
Myntra is back with its ‘Right To Fashion Sale’ and it is live on the e-commerce platform. The sale started on August 3, 2023 and will end on August 8, 2023.
Myntra is giving heavy discounts on brands like Allen Solly, Biba, Dressberry, Libas and others.
Myntra is offering huge discounts on wide range of products like footwear, ethic wear, sarees, kurta sets, smartwatches and more.
You also stand a chance to get flat Rs 250 Cashback on Paytm wallet and postpaid transaction.
If you are an ICICI Bank credit card holder then you can get a 10% instant discount upto Rs 750 on a minimum purchase of Rs 4000 during the Myntra Right To Fashion Sale
Myntra Right To Fashion Sale 2023 Offers
Here is the list of offers which you can grab hold of during the Myntra Right To Fashion Sale
Get upto 50-60% off on Ethnic Wear
Get upto 40-80% off on Casual Wear
Get upto 30-70% off on Active Wear
Get upto 40-80% off on Western Wear
Get upto 30-80% off on Sports Wear
Get upto 30-60% off on Lounge Wear
Get upto 80% off on SmartWatches
Get upto 60% off on Grooming products
Get upto 60% off on Beauty & Makeup products
Get upto 50-70% off on Kids Wear
Get upto 50-70% off on Women's Footwear
Get upto 80% off on Men's Footwear
Get upto 40-70% off on Bags, Belts & Wallets
Get upto 40-70% off on Office Wear
Get upto 40-70% off on Home Decor
Get upto 40-80 % off on Handbags
Get upto 70% off on Headphones & Speakers
Get upto 80% off on Jewellery products
Get upto 60% off on Size inclusive styles for Men and Women
Get upto 80% off on Watches & wearables
Get upto 30-70% off on Sleepwear
Get upto 80% off on Eyewear
Get upto 30-70% off on Trolleys & Luggage Bags
Get upto 30-70% off on Flip Flops