Myntra Right To Fashion Sale 2023: Get Up To 80% Off On Clothing And Accessories

Myntra is back with its ‘Right To Fashion Sale’ and it is live on the e-commerce platform. The sale started on August 3, 2023 and will end on August 8, 2023.

Myntra is giving heavy discounts on brands like Allen Solly, Biba, Dressberry, Libas and others.

Myntra is offering huge discounts on wide range of products like footwear, ethic wear, sarees, kurta sets, smartwatches and more.

You also stand a chance to get flat Rs 250 Cashback on Paytm wallet and postpaid transaction.

If you are an ICICI Bank credit card holder then you can get a 10% instant discount upto Rs 750 on a minimum purchase of Rs 4000 during the Myntra Right To Fashion Sale