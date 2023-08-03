Myntra Right To Fashion Sale 2023: Get Up To 80% Off On Clothing And Accessories

BQPrimeTrendingMyntra Right To Fashion Sale 2023: Get Up To 80% Off On Clothing And Accessories
Myntra's Annual 'Right To Fashion Sale' started today, get up to 80% off on a wide variety of purchases. Check offers here.

03 Aug 2023, 3:56 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo: Myntra.com)</p></div>
Photo: Myntra.com)

Myntra is back with its ‘Right To Fashion Sale’ and it is live on the e-commerce platform. The sale started on August 3, 2023 and will end on August 8, 2023.

Myntra is giving heavy discounts on brands like Allen Solly, Biba, Dressberry, Libas and others. 

Myntra is offering huge discounts on wide range of products like footwear, ethic wear, sarees, kurta sets, smartwatches and more. 

You also stand a chance to get flat Rs 250 Cashback on Paytm wallet and postpaid transaction. 

If you are an ICICI Bank credit card holder then you can get a 10% instant discount upto Rs 750 on a minimum purchase of Rs 4000 during the Myntra Right To Fashion Sale

Myntra Right To Fashion Sale 2023 Offers

Here is the list of offers which you can grab hold of during the Myntra Right To Fashion Sale

  • Get upto 50-60% off on Ethnic Wear

  • Get upto 40-80% off on Casual Wear 

  • Get upto 30-70% off on Active Wear 

  • Get upto 40-80% off on Western Wear 

  • Get upto 30-80% off on Sports Wear 

  • Get upto 30-60% off on Lounge Wear 

  • Get upto 80% off on SmartWatches 

  • Get upto 60% off on Grooming products 

  • Get upto 60% off on Beauty & Makeup products

  • Get upto 50-70% off on Kids Wear 

  • Get upto 50-70% off on Women's Footwear

  • Get upto 80% off on Men's Footwear

  • Get upto 40-70% off on Bags, Belts & Wallets 

  • Get upto 40-70% off on Office Wear

  • Get upto 40-70% off on Home Decor 

  • Get upto 40-80 % off on Handbags 

  • Get upto 70% off on Headphones & Speakers 

  • Get upto 80% off on Jewellery products

  • Get upto 60% off on Size inclusive styles for Men and Women  

  • Get upto 80% off on Watches & wearables 

  • Get upto 30-70% off on Sleepwear

  • Get upto 80% off on Eyewear 

  • Get upto 30-70% off on Trolleys & Luggage Bags 

  • Get upto 30-70% off on Flip Flops 

