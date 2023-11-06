Mumbai: Western Railway To Start 17 New AC Local Trains From November 6; Check Full List
With the introduction of the new services, the total number of AC local train services will increase to 96 from the present 79.
The Western Railway (WR) on Monday informed that it will operate 17 new air-conditioned (AC) local train services in Mumbai from November 6.
In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, WR said, "Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, WR has decided to increase number of AC local services over Mumbai Suburban section from today. With the introduction of 17 new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 79 to 96."
However, these trains will not be operated on the weekends.
List of new AC locals
Here is the new of down and up trains of new AC locals
Down Train Service
Churchgate to Borivali (Slow) - 6.35 am to 7.41 am
Churchgate to Borivali (Fast) - 8.46 am to 9.30 am
Churchgate to Borivali (Fast) - 10.32 am to 11.18 am
Churchgate to Virar (Fast) - 12.16 pm to 1.27 pm
Churchgate to Virar (Fast) - 3.07 pm to 4.30 pm
Churchgate to Virar (Fast) - 6.22 pm to 7.46 pm
Churchgate to Bhayander (Slow) - 9.23 pm to 10.43 pm
Borivali to Virar (Slow) - 11.19 pm to 11.56 pm
UP Train Service
Nalasopara to Churchgate (Slow) - 4.55 am to 6.30 am
Borivali to Churchgate (Fast) - 7.47 am to 8.41 am
Borivali to Churchgate (Fast) - 9.35 am to 10.29 am
Borivali to Churchgate (Fast) - 11.23 am to 12.12 pm
Virar to Churchgate (Fast) - 1.34 pm to 2.52 pm
Virar to Borivali (Slow) - 4.48 pm to 5.26 pm
Borivali to Churchgate (Fast) - 5.28 pm to 6.17 pm
Virar to Churchgate (Fast) - 7.51 pm to 9.15 pm
Bhayandar to Borivali (Slow) - 10.56 pm to 11.11 pm
According to a statement issued by the Western Railway, the train operated between Dahanu Road and Andheri stations will be extended up to Churchgate station to meet the growing demand of commuters.
The Western Railway operates 1,394 services, including the AC trains.