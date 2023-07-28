BQPrimeTrendingMumbai Rains Update: Yellow Alert For City On July 28
Mumbai Rains Update: Yellow Alert For City On July 28

The BMC said that there is a yellow alert for rain in Mumbai today and they have not declared any holiday for schools and colleges

28 Jul 2023, 12:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Water-logging at Borivali station. Pic/Devendra Pai Twitter</p></div>
Water-logging at Borivali station. Pic/Devendra Pai Twitter

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday tweeted that there is a yellow alert for rain in Mumbai today and they have not declared any holiday for schools and colleges.

BMC said that Municipal Corporation, as well as all government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools as well as all colleges in the city of Mumbai, are open today on Friday, July 28, 2023.

BMC has also warned against a fake letter announcing that the holiday has been circulated through the society and has appealed to the general public to not believe it.

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane, palghar district witnessed incessant rains on Thursday caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas as well on railway tracks.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre had issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday. The rainfall recorded (in mm) during 8.30 am to 11.30 pm of July 27, 2023 is as follows:

Mumbai City and Suburban (in mm):

  • Dahisar-229.0

  • Ram Mandir-107.0

  • Mumbai Airport-72.0

  • Juhu Airport- 78.5

  • Matunga- 69.0

  • Tata Power Chambur-72.0

  • CSMT- 89.5

  • Colaba- 81.5

  • Bandra- 81.5

  • Mira Road- 206.5

  • Bhayander-142.0

Heavy rains lashed parts of Thane where many families were shifted to safety from several residential areas mainly due to water-logging, which also affected the movement of traffic on two major highways. Due to incessant rains, many low-lying areas in Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayandar in Thane district, while Vasai and Virar in Palghar district were inundated.

