Mumbai Rains Update: Yellow Alert For City On July 28
The BMC said that there is a yellow alert for rain in Mumbai today and they have not declared any holiday for schools and colleges
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday tweeted that there is a yellow alert for rain in Mumbai today and they have not declared any holiday for schools and colleges.
BMC said that Municipal Corporation, as well as all government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools as well as all colleges in the city of Mumbai, are open today on Friday, July 28, 2023.
à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¥à¤®à¤¿à¤, à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤µ à¤à¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤³à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¥¨à¥® à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥© à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤¤.— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 28, 2023
à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤à¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤¯à¥à¤²à¥ à¤ à¤²à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¸à¤¬à¤¬, à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤³à¤¾, à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤²à¤¯à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾â¦
BMC has also warned against a fake letter announcing that the holiday has been circulated through the society and has appealed to the general public to not believe it.
Mumbai Rains
Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane, palghar district witnessed incessant rains on Thursday caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas as well on railway tracks.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre had issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday. The rainfall recorded (in mm) during 8.30 am to 11.30 pm of July 27, 2023 is as follows:
Mumbai City and Suburban (in mm):
Dahisar-229.0
Ram Mandir-107.0
Mumbai Airport-72.0
Juhu Airport- 78.5
Matunga- 69.0
Tata Power Chambur-72.0
CSMT- 89.5
Colaba- 81.5
Bandra- 81.5
Mira Road- 206.5
Bhayander-142.0
*Rainfall Recorded during 0830-2330 Hrs IST of 27.07.2023 (mm)*:— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 27, 2023
*Mumbai City & Sub-Urban*: Dahisar-229.0, Mira Road- 206.5, Bhayander-142.0, Ram Mandir-107.0, Mumbai Airport-72.0, Juhu Airport- 78.5, Matunga- 69.0, Tata Power Chambur-72.0, CSMT- 89.5, Colaba- 81.5, Bandra- 81.5
Rainfall recorded from 0830 IST of 27.7.23 to 0530 IST of 28.7.23 over Mumbai City and sub-urban (mm)— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 28, 2023
Santacruz 94.8
Colaba 92.4
Dahisar 230.5
Ram mandir 108
Chembur 72.5
Byculla 95.0
CSMT 92.5
Sion 70.5 @moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts
Heavy rains lashed parts of Thane where many families were shifted to safety from several residential areas mainly due to water-logging, which also affected the movement of traffic on two major highways. Due to incessant rains, many low-lying areas in Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayandar in Thane district, while Vasai and Virar in Palghar district were inundated.