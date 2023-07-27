Mumbai Rains Traffic Update: Traffic Jam on WEH, Many Parts Of The City
Mumbai witnessed incessant rains on Thursday causing heavy traffic on the Western Express Highway and many other parts of the city
Mumbai witnessed incessant rains on Thursday causing heavy traffic with Western Express Highway facing bumper to bumper traffic and waterlogging in some low-lying areas. The road traffic slowed down in some parts of the city.
Traffic is stagnant since one and a half hour #MumbaiRains @MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp @mybmc @nitin_gadkari @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/P0T51GDi72— shrinidhi bhat (@shrinidhigbhat) July 27, 2023
@MTPHereToHelp @mumbaitraffic @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra @mid_day @TOIMumbai @WeAllConnectwAc BKC Capital 2 Nabard Signal takes more than 15 min— Rajesh Yadav (@IycRaj) July 27, 2023
It lead 2 traffic on all Road from Laxmi Tower,ICICI Bank, Diamond bldg
Pls increase traffic ð¥Signal timing from 10 sec to 5 min
Pls Solve https://t.co/6KwOYcxxrX pic.twitter.com/B1zBf9XdVj
Due to heavy rains, the traffic is moving at a slow speed in the areas of Matunga, DN Nagar, Byculla, Trombay, Azad Maidan, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Dahisar, Mulund, Sakinaka, Borivali in Mumbai. Efforts are underway to restore the traffic system for the safety of citizens.
à¤®à¥à¤¸à¤³à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤³à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥à¤à¤à¤¾, à¤¡à¥.à¤à¤¨.à¤¨à¤à¤° ,à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤à¤³à¤¾, à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤®à¥à¤¬à¥, à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¦ à¤®à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ , à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤²à¥, à¤à¤¾à¤³à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤µà¥, à¤à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾, à¤¦à¤¹à¤¿à¤¸à¤°, à¤®à¥à¤²à¥à¤à¤¡, à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤¾, à¤¬à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤²à¥ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤¸à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤³à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤µà¤¤ à¤à¤£à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¤à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤¤.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 27, 2023
Water-logging in Mumbai
Various parts of the city were waterlogged due to heavy downpour. Due to 3 feet water logging vehicular movement is closed at Payal Hotel Junction (Dahisar east), and Andheri Subway on both sides. The traffic is diverted towards SV. Road. The vehicular movement is slow at Poisar, Samata Nagar at 7.20 pm.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in different parts of Mumbai city following rainfall here. Visuals from Cuffe Parade. pic.twitter.com/0X4zXjwVf6— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023
BMC issues Road Safety Alert during Heavy Rains
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a road safety alert during heavy rains in Mumbai. The BMC has advised citisens to:
Avoid driving through waterlogged areas to prevent vehicle breakdowns.
Be cautious of slippery roads, drive slowly and maintain distance from other vehicles.
Follow traffic diversions and guidelines for smooth traffic flow.
Avoid unnecessary travel, if possible, during heavy downpours.
Keep emergency numbers handy
Stay away from flooded areas
Park vehicles in safe spots to prevent water damage.
â Precautionary Measures â— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2023
IMD's weather update
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting 'heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places'.
The IMD said that from July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 8.30 am Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. The record for wettest July has been broken at 8.30 pm on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm.