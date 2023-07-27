BQPrimeTrendingMumbai Rains Traffic Update: Traffic Jam on WEH, Many Parts Of The City
Mumbai Rains Traffic Update: Traffic Jam on WEH, Many Parts Of The City

Mumbai witnessed incessant rains on Thursday causing heavy traffic on the Western Express Highway and many other parts of the city

27 Jul 2023, 7:49 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Road traffic in Mumbai as tweeted by&nbsp;Shrinidhi Bhat&nbsp;</p></div>
Road traffic in Mumbai as tweeted by Shrinidhi Bhat 

Mumbai witnessed incessant rains on Thursday causing heavy traffic with Western Express Highway facing bumper to bumper traffic and waterlogging in some low-lying areas. The road traffic slowed down in some parts of the city.

Due to heavy rains, the traffic is moving at a slow speed in the areas of Matunga, DN Nagar, Byculla, Trombay, Azad Maidan, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Dahisar, Mulund, Sakinaka, Borivali in Mumbai. Efforts are underway to restore the traffic system for the safety of citizens.

Water-logging in Mumbai

Various parts of the city were waterlogged due to heavy downpour. Due to 3 feet water logging vehicular movement is closed at Payal Hotel Junction (Dahisar east), and Andheri Subway on both sides. The traffic is diverted towards SV. Road. The vehicular movement is slow at Poisar, Samata Nagar at 7.20 pm.

BMC issues Road Safety Alert during Heavy Rains

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a road safety alert during heavy rains in Mumbai. The BMC has advised citisens to:

  • Avoid driving through waterlogged areas to prevent vehicle breakdowns.

  • Be cautious of slippery roads, drive slowly and maintain distance from other vehicles.

  • Follow traffic diversions and guidelines for smooth traffic flow.

  • Avoid unnecessary travel, if possible, during heavy downpours.

  • Keep emergency numbers handy

  • Stay away from flooded areas

  • Park vehicles in safe spots to prevent water damage.

IMD's weather update

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting 'heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places'.

The IMD said that from July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 8.30 am Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. The record for wettest July has been broken at 8.30 pm on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm.

