Mumbai Rains: Thundershowers & Isolated Heavy Rainfall Batters Island City, Thane And Adjoining Cities

Monsoon 2023: A sudden short spell of thundershowers along with short spells of isolated heavy rainfall was reported in Mumbai and in many places in the neighbouring district of Thane.

The city witnessed a sudden change in weather late afternoon along with high-speed winds in small pockets across the city and adjoining districts.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its daily weather update had mentioned that Mumbai can expect moderate rain/thundershowers towards the evening/night on Wednesday, September 27.