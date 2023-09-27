Mumbai Rains: Thundershowers & Isolated Heavy Rainfall Batters Island City, Thane And Adjoining Cities
The Southwest Monsoon withdrawal is expected to bring heavy rains & thunderstorms to Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra.
Monsoon 2023: A sudden short spell of thundershowers along with short spells of isolated heavy rainfall was reported in Mumbai and in many places in the neighbouring district of Thane.
The city witnessed a sudden change in weather late afternoon along with high-speed winds in small pockets across the city and adjoining districts.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its daily weather update had mentioned that Mumbai can expect moderate rain/thundershowers towards the evening/night on Wednesday, September 27.
ðï¸ à¥¨à¥ à¤¸à¤ªà¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¬à¤° à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥©— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 27, 2023
âï¸â à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤µ à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¶ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¤: à¤¢à¤à¤¾à¤³ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¨ à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤® à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¿à¤à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¹ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¯à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥/à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¡à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥.
ðà¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ -
ð à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ - à¥§à¥¦:à¥§à¥¯ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾ - à¥ª.à¥¨à¥¯ à¤®à¥à¤à¤°
à¤à¤¹à¥à¤à¥ -
ð à¤¸à¤¾à¤¯à¤à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ - à¥¦à¥ª:à¥¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾ - à¥§.à¥¨à¥¦ à¤®à¥à¤à¤°
ðà¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ -
ð à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ - à¥§à¥¦:à¥©à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾â¦
#MumbaiRains Trends On X (Twitter)
The sudden change in weather was welcomed by many as the city had not witnessed much rainfall in the last few days. The short yet heavy spell of rainfall inundated many low-lying areas causing waterlogging in nearby areas.
Here are some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):
Thrashinggg waterfall at #dombivli Seasons first proper widespread thunderstormð #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/erKTYq6G1Y— Akhilesh Patelð³ï¸âð (@Akhiles88102229) September 27, 2023
#HeavyRain and thunderstorms âï¸ #Mumbai#MumbaiRains— à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤£ ðï¸ (@bharatdetails) September 27, 2023
Watching #INDvsAUS ? ðð pic.twitter.com/IsfR21AWkD
Sudden weather change in #MiraBhayandar, heavy downpour with thunderstorm for the past 1 hour@mymirabhy #MiraRoad @SkymetWeather @IMDWeather #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2023 #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/y4HOIPLYNT— Farooque Shaikh (@farukshaikh) September 27, 2023
Severe Thunderstorm Inundated Many low lying areas of KDKC,Bhiwandi,Thane & Mulund with 50 mm per hour rains. Flash flood scenes from Mulund LBS Road- #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/enNf6Xo4jo— Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) September 27, 2023
#MumbaiRains— Mann S (@MannS_06) September 27, 2023
Powerful thunderstorm #borivali
Raining heavily with thunder and wind âï¸âï¸âï¸#mumbai #Weather #WeatherUpdate #rain #thunderstorm #sgnp #NationalPark pic.twitter.com/6UGJsKbJoe
Raining like hell in Mumbai— shaurya lodha (@lodha_shaurya) September 27, 2023
Rains with lots of wind
âï¸âï¸â¡â#mumbaicharaja #mumbairains#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/WJzaYApr8e
Condition of #thane station today, with just a strong drizzle#mumbairains pic.twitter.com/OCcYHI5N21— Vijay (@vijay72153219) September 27, 2023
Way Beyond July Rains - It's like dumping rivers into the area pic.twitter.com/49zAJpNKQd— Sri M (@Sri_Mumbai) September 27, 2023
Heavy rains Nr. Dahisar Check Naka 10mins bck #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/e0htpZP5vy— Chintan Dalvi (@DalviChintan) September 27, 2023
Simply Super Sight— à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ Mattersâ¢ (@mumbaimatterz) September 27, 2023
This is how #KanheriCaves inside Borivali National Park #Mumbai looks during heavy #MumbaiRains.
ð½ï¸ via WA pic.twitter.com/OUGHvglWb4
Massive rainfall in #Thane #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rJyq4NW12Z— dipesh (@dipeshan88) September 27, 2023
Massive thunderstorm in #Dombivli with very strong winds #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/8abBzHUnO0— GazeInsight (@GazeInsight) September 27, 2023
In its latest weather forecast issued by IMD, many districts of Maharashtra including Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, and Kolhapur are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at one or two places.
Districts like Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places on September 27 & 28.
See the full weather forecast below.
Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Dates
The southwest monsoon has already begun to withdraw from parts of Southwest Rajasthan on September 25, which is eight days later than its usual date of September 17, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD in its 'All India Weather Forecast Bulletin' issued on Tuesday, also mentioned that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest & adjoining western India in next 2-3 days. Usually, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. The Southwest Monsoon starts retreating from northwest parts of India by around September 17 and the complete monsoon withdrawal is observed by October 15.