Mumbai Rains: Thundershowers & Isolated Heavy Rainfall Batters Island City, Thane And Adjoining Cities

The Southwest Monsoon withdrawal is expected to bring heavy rains & thunderstorms to Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra.

27 Sep 2023, 5:28 PM IST
Source: X/@Vrajpandit79
Source: X/@Vrajpandit79

Monsoon 2023: A sudden short spell of thundershowers along with short spells of isolated heavy rainfall was reported in Mumbai and in many places in the neighbouring district of Thane.

The city witnessed a sudden change in weather late afternoon along with high-speed winds in small pockets across the city and adjoining districts.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its daily weather update had mentioned that Mumbai can expect moderate rain/thundershowers towards the evening/night on Wednesday, September 27.

#MumbaiRains Trends On X (Twitter)

The sudden change in weather was welcomed by many as the city had not witnessed much rainfall in the last few days. The short yet heavy spell of rainfall inundated many low-lying areas causing waterlogging in nearby areas.

Here are some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

In its latest weather forecast issued by IMD, many districts of Maharashtra including Thane, Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, and Kolhapur are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at one or two places.

Districts like Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places on September 27 & 28.

See the full weather forecast below.

weather forecast.pdf

Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Dates

The southwest monsoon has already begun to withdraw from parts of Southwest Rajasthan on September 25, which is eight days later than its usual date of September 17, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD in its 'All India Weather Forecast Bulletin' issued on Tuesday, also mentioned that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest & adjoining western India in next 2-3 days. Usually, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. The Southwest Monsoon starts retreating from northwest parts of India by around September 17 and the complete monsoon withdrawal is observed by October 15.

