Mumbai: Platform Number Of Dadar Railway Station To Be Changed From December 9, Details Here
Find out the new platform allocations at Dadar station of the Central Railways side to avoid confusion
The DRM Mumbai Central Railway (CR) on Saturday listed new sequential numbering of platforms at the Dadar junction with effect from December 9, 2023.
Dadar Railway Station New Platform Numbers
Of the total 15 platforms at Dadar junction, platform numbers one to seven are on the Western Railway side, and their numbering will remain unchanged. The existing one to eight platforms on the Central Railway side will be numbered from eight to 14.
Here is the new Dadar Railway Station platform numbering
Existing Platform number 1 will be Platform number 8.
Existing Platform number 2 - surrendered for width widening of platform number 1.
Existing Platform number 3 will be Platform number 9.
Existing Platform number 4 will be Platform number 10.
Existing Platform number 5 will be Platform number 11.
Existing Platform number 6 will be Platform number 12.
Existing Platform number 7 will be Platform number 13.
Existing Platform number 8 will be Platform number 14.
The platform numbers at the Dadar station considered as one of the busiest in Mumbai, have been revised in order to reduce confusion among commuters.
What Happened To Dadar CR Existing Platform Number 2?
According to CR, it was decided to increase the width of Dadar station's platform number 1 to 10.5 metres from the existing 7 metres "to facilitate a better crowd management". The train services have been moved to Parel to facilitate widening of the platform number one at Dadar station.
Hence the CR decided to shut down platform 2 at Dadar station from September 15 as the width of the platform was narrow resulting in congestion during peak hours due to excess crowding. This paves way to platform number 1 to be widened and that platform number 2 might be permanent closed.
DADAR station suburban platform no. 1-
â Platform width extention work is near completion.
It's width is being widened from 7.00 meters to 10.5 mtrs.
Completion of this work will ease the movement of passengers on platform.
