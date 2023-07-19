Mumbai Local Train Update: Kalyan-Kasara Train Line Closed Due To Signal Failure
The Central Railway informed that the trains going from Kalyan to Kasara side and arriving from Kasara side are not running
The Central Railway on Wednesday tweeted saying trains going from Kalyan to Kasara side and arriving from Kasara side are not running due to point failures from 2.40 pm due to heavy rain at Kalyan station.
Monsoon update - Central Railway Mumbai Division— DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) July 19, 2023
At Kalyan station - Point failures from 14.40 hrs due to heavy rain. Trains going from Kalyan to Kasara side and coming from Kasara side are not running.@Central_Railway @YatriRailways
Earlier, the Ambernath - Badlapur (UP+DOWN) section was closed from 11.05 am as a safety measure due to heavy rains as the water had risen above track level.
Ambarnath- Badlapur (UP+DOWN) section closed from 11.05 hrs as a safety measure due to heavy rains and water above track level.— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 19, 2023
CSMT to Ambarnath section and Badlapur to Karjat section running.
Status of outstation trains
The Central Railway announced that a few trains had to be short terminated on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The "up" Train 11030 Kolhapur-CSMT exp- will be short-terminated at Pune while the "down" train 11139 CSMT-GADAG Exp- will originate from Pune.
The CR also announced the cancellation of mail trains on today, July 19, 2023 and July 20, 2023 due to the non-availability of pairing rake. These are the cancelled mail expresses.
Mail Express cancelled on July 19
UP trains
12128 Pune-CSMT Intercity exp
11008 Pune-CSMT Deccan exp
22106 Pune-CSMT Indrayani exp
DOWN trains
12123 CSMT-pune exp
11009 CSMT-Pune Sinhagad exp
Mail Express cancelled on July 20
UP trains
12124 Pune-CSMT express
11010 CSMT-Pune Sinhagad express
DOWN trains
12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity express
11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan express
22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani express
Mumbai Rains
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday. The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for the Mumbai and Thane districts and has predicted heavy to very heavy showers at some places during the day.
The IMD has however, issued a 'red' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts with the weather forecast as heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.
Rainfall realised in past 24 hours in #Mumbai region.#IMD #mumbairains #WeatherUpdate #monsoon #monsoon2023@moesgoi@DDNewslive@airnewsalerts@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/myiXYL37Fd— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 19, 2023
The CR operates local train services on its Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district. It also operates suburban services on the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad) and Goregaon (Mumbai).