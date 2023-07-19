BQPrimeTrendingMumbai Local Train Update: Kalyan-Kasara Train Line Closed Due To Signal Failure
Mumbai Local Train Update: Kalyan-Kasara Train Line Closed Due To Signal Failure

The Central Railway informed that the trains going from Kalyan to Kasara side and arriving from Kasara side are not running

19 Jul 2023, 3:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose.&nbsp;Photo by Faisal Khatri on Unsplash</p></div>
Picture used for representational purpose. Photo by Faisal Khatri on Unsplash

The Central Railway on Wednesday tweeted saying trains going from Kalyan to Kasara side and arriving from Kasara side are not running due to point failures from 2.40 pm due to heavy rain at Kalyan station.

Earlier, the Ambernath - Badlapur (UP+DOWN) section was closed from 11.05 am as a safety measure due to heavy rains as the water had risen above track level.

Status of outstation trains

The Central Railway announced that a few trains had to be short terminated on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The "up" Train 11030 Kolhapur-CSMT exp- will be short-terminated at Pune while the "down" train 11139 CSMT-GADAG Exp- will originate from Pune.

The CR also announced the cancellation of mail trains on today, July 19, 2023 and July 20, 2023 due to the non-availability of pairing rake. These are the cancelled mail expresses.

Mail Express cancelled on July 19

UP trains

  • 12128 Pune-CSMT Intercity exp

  • 11008 Pune-CSMT Deccan exp

  • 22106 Pune-CSMT Indrayani exp

DOWN trains

  • 12123 CSMT-pune exp

  • 11009 CSMT-Pune Sinhagad exp

Mail Express cancelled on July 20

UP trains

  • 12124 Pune-CSMT express

  • 11010 CSMT-Pune Sinhagad express

DOWN trains

12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity express

11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan express

22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani express

Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday. The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for the Mumbai and Thane districts and has predicted heavy to very heavy showers at some places during the day.

The IMD has however, issued a 'red' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts with the weather forecast as heavy to very rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

The CR operates local train services on its Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district. It also operates suburban services on the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad) and Goregaon (Mumbai).

