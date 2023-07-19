Mumbai Local Train Update: Kalyan-Kasara Train Line Closed Due To Signal Failure

The Central Railway announced that a few trains had to be short terminated on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The "up" Train 11030 Kolhapur-CSMT exp- will be short-terminated at Pune while the "down" train 11139 CSMT-GADAG Exp- will originate from Pune.

The CR also announced the cancellation of mail trains on today, July 19, 2023 and July 20, 2023 due to the non-availability of pairing rake. These are the cancelled mail expresses.

Mail Express cancelled on July 19

UP trains

12128 Pune-CSMT Intercity exp

11008 Pune-CSMT Deccan exp

22106 Pune-CSMT Indrayani exp

DOWN trains

12123 CSMT-pune exp

11009 CSMT-Pune Sinhagad exp

Mail Express cancelled on July 20

UP trains

12124 Pune-CSMT express

11010 CSMT-Pune Sinhagad express

DOWN trains

12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity express

11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan express

22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani express