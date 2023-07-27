Mumbai Local Train Update: CR Trains Running Late By 10-15 Mins Due To Waterlogging In Kalyan

BQPrimeTrendingMumbai Local Train Update: CR Trains Running Late By 10-15 Mins Due To Waterlogging In Kalyan
The Central Railway said that the trains from Mumbai Central Railway main line are running 10-15 minutes late

27 Jul 2023, 5:41 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stranded local train commuters walk on the waterlogged railway tracks during rain at Mumbai’s Kurla.</p></div>
Stranded local train commuters walk on the waterlogged railway tracks during rain at Mumbai’s Kurla.

The Central Railway on Thursday tweeted that the trains from Mumbai Central Railway main line from CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat/Khopoli/ Kasara are running 10-15 minutes late due to water-logging in Kalyan.

The trains on the harbour line, Trans harbour and the 4th corridor are running. Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai the whole day but services of suburban trains on the Western Railway remained normal.

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday prompting the Met department to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon. However, the heavy rainfall has continued.

The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon which applies to Mumbai city and suburban areas.

Railway's Yatri App

The Central Railway has urged commuters to use the YATRI app which is the first official local railways app that provides regular and timely live updates of the trains running through the rainy tracks.

Through the app, trains delayed or cancelled due to monsoon are immediately notified to the users. It also suggests alternative routes and trains in case o­ne way is obstructed by the rain.

Through the app’s various features, Mumbaikars can smartly plan their journey and avoid crowding at the stations. YATRI administers all the news, information and announcements straight from the Railway Control Room.

