Mumbai Local Train Update: CR Trains Running Late By 10-15 Mins Due To Waterlogging In Kalyan
The Central Railway said that the trains from Mumbai Central Railway main line are running 10-15 minutes late
The Central Railway on Thursday tweeted that the trains from Mumbai Central Railway main line from CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat/Khopoli/ Kasara are running 10-15 minutes late due to water-logging in Kalyan.
CR Monsoon update at 16.30 hrs on 27.07.2023. #CRupdates #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2023 pic.twitter.com/cngbYYRNAd— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 27, 2023
The trains on the harbour line, Trans harbour and the 4th corridor are running. Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai the whole day but services of suburban trains on the Western Railway remained normal.
WR's Monsoon Update @ 13.00 hrs on 27th July, 2023.@drmbct#WRUpdates #MumbaiRain #Monsoon2023 pic.twitter.com/fB0Onzvw1T— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 27, 2023
Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday prompting the Met department to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon. However, the heavy rainfall has continued.
The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon which applies to Mumbai city and suburban areas.
Indian Meteorological Department (Mumbai) has issued Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning (Red Alert) for Mumbai City & Suburban area from 8pm today till tomorrow afternoon— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 26, 2023
In view of this, considering the safety of students as a top priority, the Municipal Commissioner andâ¦
Waterlogging In Low-Lying Areas Of Mumbai After Incessant Rains, Traffic Slow In Some Areas
Railway's Yatri App
The Central Railway has urged commuters to use the YATRI app which is the first official local railways app that provides regular and timely live updates of the trains running through the rainy tracks.
Through the app, trains delayed or cancelled due to monsoon are immediately notified to the users. It also suggests alternative routes and trains in case one way is obstructed by the rain.
Through the app’s various features, Mumbaikars can smartly plan their journey and avoid crowding at the stations. YATRI administers all the news, information and announcements straight from the Railway Control Room.