Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First Mountain Tunnel Created In 10 Months

The NHSRCL has awarded the contract to Larsen and Toubro and the technique that has been used to make the tunnel is the well-established New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), which has already been used in India for rail and road projects in several mountain areas.

This tunnel is the first one in India through which a train with a speed of 350 kmph will pass.

The team did not face a single untoward incident over the entire construction period and when the blasts were carried out for such tunnels, the safety of the workers and people residing in the vicinity were taken care of. Precautions were taken to ensure that stones, boulders or any other such material did not spread in the nearby area and hurt villagers or the workers.