MS Dhoni Plays Golf With Former U.S. President Donald Trump; Picture Goes Viral

On Thursday, Dhoni was spotted attending the US Open quarter-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

08 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Instagram/@hitesh412740</p></div>
Image Source: Instagram/@hitesh412740

A picture of former India captain MS Dhoni with former United States President went viral on social media on Friday.

The photo has been uploaded on Instagram by Hitesh Sanghvi, a close friend of MS Dhoni. Sanghvi, who is an entrepreneur thanked Trump for hosting them at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

A video of Dhoni playing golf has also surfaced. Take a look at the video and the reactions:

MS Dhoni is currently in the USA. On Thursday, he was spotted attending the US Open quarter-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

