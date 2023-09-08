MS Dhoni Plays Golf With Former U.S. President Donald Trump; Picture Goes Viral
On Thursday, Dhoni was spotted attending the US Open quarter-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.
A picture of former India captain MS Dhoni with former United States President went viral on social media on Friday.
The photo has been uploaded on Instagram by Hitesh Sanghvi, a close friend of MS Dhoni. Sanghvi, who is an entrepreneur thanked Trump for hosting them at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
A video of Dhoni playing golf has also surfaced. Take a look at the video and the reactions:
