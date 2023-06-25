Monsoon Hits Mumbai & Delhi At The Same Time, IMD Announces Yellow Alert For Mumbai

Monsoon has finally arrived in the capital city (Delhi) of India as well as the financial capital (Mumbai) of India.

As per the latest update by India Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into these two cities, as of June 25.

IMD said, 'The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana, remaining parts of Uttarakhand and most parts of Himachal Pradesh and some more parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

It also stated further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmiri during next 2 days.