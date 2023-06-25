Monsoon Hits Mumbai & Delhi At The Same Time, IMD Announces Yellow Alert For Mumbai

BQPrimeTrendingMonsoon Hits Mumbai & Delhi At The Same Time, IMD Announces Yellow Alert For Mumbai
#MumbaiRains & #DelhiRains trends on Twitter as rains lashes both cities on same day on June 25.

25 Jun 2023, 1:32 PM IST
Image used for representation purpose

Monsoon has finally arrived in the capital city (Delhi) of India as well as the financial capital (Mumbai) of India.

As per the latest update by India Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into these two cities, as of June 25.

IMD said, 'The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana, remaining parts of Uttarakhand and most parts of Himachal Pradesh and some more parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

It also stated further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmiri during next 2 days.

Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Deputy-General, IMD mentioned that the Monsoon has now covered the entire Maharashtra state. He also stated that maximum rainfall of 18 cm was recorded in the Mumbai region on June 24 and even on June 25 there may be heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow Alert Issued For Mumbai On June 25

As rain lashes Mumbai and other neighborhood areas like Thane, Palghar and Sindhudurg regions, IMD has issued a yellow alert for these places for June 25.

IMD has also issued an orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rains continue to batter many parts of Maharashtra.

As per the local weather report and forecast, Mumbai will continue to recieve moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 5 days with heavy rains expected on June 26 and June 27.

source: https://internal.imd.gov.in/pages/city_weather_main_mausam.php

Heavy rainfall was reported in many areas of Mumbai and Thane on June 24 and June 25. Here are some visuals as rains battered many areas of the city which led to water logging in few areas in and around Mumbai

Water-logging was reported near Mumbai's Shivaji park area

Water-logging was also reported in BKC area on a flyover connecting Bandra Kurla complex.

Visuals of andheri subway flooding which was reported on June 24.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Milan Subway

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inspected some areas around Mumbai and also visited the Coastal Road project site in Worli, Mumbai and instructed the relevant authorities to take measures to prevent rain water from accumulating in this area and to monitor traffic congestion.

A few hours ago, he also paid a visit to the Milan Subway section in Mumbai and interacted with reporters.

What is the meaning of Yellow alert?

As per IMD, a yellow warning signifies that residents need to stay updated about the potential severe weather.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on June 26-27, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in and around Mumbai.

