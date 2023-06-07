Maruti Suzuki Jimny Booking Begins: Check Price, Features And Photos

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in six variants and seven colour options.

The base model, Zeta MT is priced at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant, Alpha AT (Dual Tone), comes with a price tag of Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The other variants are Zeta AT (Rs 13.94 lakh), Alpha MT (Rs 13.69 lakh), Alpha AT (Rs 14.89 lakh), and Alpha MT (Dual Tone) (Rs 13.85 lakh).