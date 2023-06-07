Maruti Suzuki Jimny Booking Begins: Check Price, Features And Photos
The SUV is poised to directly compete with the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, two popular off-roaders in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki India offically launched the much awaited SUV, the Jimny on Wednesday.
After garnering immense attention at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the company unveiled the pricing, features, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price And Variants
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in six variants and seven colour options.
The base model, Zeta MT is priced at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant, Alpha AT (Dual Tone), comes with a price tag of Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
The other variants are Zeta AT (Rs 13.94 lakh), Alpha MT (Rs 13.69 lakh), Alpha AT (Rs 14.89 lakh), and Alpha MT (Dual Tone) (Rs 13.85 lakh).
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Features
Powerful Performance: The Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine, providing a perfect balance of power and efficiency.
Transmission Options: Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic gearbox, ensuring a smooth and tailored driving experience.
Off-Roading Capabilities: Built on the foundation of four essential off-road attributes – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension, and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low-range transfer gear (4L mode) – the Jimny delivers exceptional off-road performance.
Stylish Design: The SUV boasts a robust and eye-catching design, accentuated by seven captivating color options, including Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, Nexa Blue, and Granite Grey.
Advanced Infotainment: Inside the cabin, a 9-inch touchscreen and SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system offer seamless connectivity and entertainment options.
Safety Measures: Passenger safety is a top priority, with features such as six airbags, ESP with hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD, ensuring a secure and confident driving experience.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Interior And Exterior Photos
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Booking Details
Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for the Jimny SUV for an amount of Rs 25,000. Interested individuals can book the Maruti Suzuki Jimny online at nexaexperience.com.
